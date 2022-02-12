RSPCA says it has received no donation from West Ham after Zouma fined over cat video shame

Kurt Zouma was fined two weeks' wages, £250,000, over the clip. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The RSPCA has not been offered or accepted any donation from West Ham or footballer Kurt Zouma after video emerged of him kicking his cat at home, the charity has said.

There have been reports the player had been fined two weeks’ wages, up to £250,000 with the understanding that a donation to the charity would be made and that the player would attend a welfare course.

But the RSPCA refuted claims the footballer has been offered animal welfare courses, and said it has not been offered any donation.

The charity issued the following statement today: “Two cats are in our care, have been seen by a vet and are being well looked after.

“They will remain in our care while the investigation continues and are not available for rehoming although we have lots of beautiful cats who are looking for new homes: www.rspca.org.uk/findapet.

“We understand the high level of interest in this incident and can reassure you that our experienced officers are carrying out a full and thorough investigation.

“Due to the fact that this is a live investigation, we are limited in what we can say, however we will provide updates when we are able.”

Read more: Kurt Zouma’s cats rescued by RSPCA and he’s fined ‘£250,000’ as police probe kicking video

Read more: 'No place for such abhorrent violence': Minister condemns Kurt Zouma cat kicking video

West Ham’s vice-chairman Karren Brady has claimed Zouma’s actions have 'no defence’, but insists the footballer is 'extremely remorseful'.

West Ham said Zouma had been fined £250,000 and the club said it would go to animal charities. Manager David Moyes said he would also undergo animal welfare lessons.

But the charity today has said it has not received any cash from the club and denied being asked for involvement in helping the disgraced defender.

Zouma will be eligible for selection for the side’s next game against Leicester.

In a column for the Sun, Karren Brady said: “Kurt's behaviour in no way reflected the standards and values that we hold dear at West Ham United — and of course those of our pet-loving nation.

"Our stance on this as a Club has been clear from the very outset — we unreservedly condemn his actions and would never condone any form of cruelty towards animals.

"We have acted swiftly to fine him the maximum amount available to us."

But she also said the club's values extended to 'second chances' and spoke of the importance of re-education at West Ham.