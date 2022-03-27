Police hunt prisoner who escaped custody in only underwear and socks

27 March 2022, 16:17

Eglington when he went missing (left) and what he might look like now (right)
Eglington when he went missing (left) and what he might look like now (right). Picture: Dorset Police

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Police are hunting for a prisoner who escaped custody wearing only his underwear and socks.

Kyle Darren Eglington, 32, assaulted a security officer before making off from a prison van on Saturday morning.

The vehicle was in Hardy Road in Poole when he fled, Dorset Police said.

Officers and a police helicopter searched the area but could not find him.

Eglington had been charged with robbery on Thursday and remanded in custody, before appearing at Poole Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall and of a medium build, with dark brown hair and a beard.

He has a birth mark under his right eye and the name 'Natalie' tattooed on the left hand side of his neck.

Police say he may have been in the West Howe area of Bournemouth in the early hours of Sunday.

They also believe that he may have shaved his head and beard since he absconded.

Chief Inspector Neil Wright, of Dorset Police, said: "I would like to reassure members of the public that we have a number of officers carrying out searches and other enquiries in a bid to locate Kyle Eglington as soon as possible and return him to lawful custody.

"We believe that he may have changed his appearance significantly and will therefore look different to the latest image we have for him.

"I would urge anyone who sees Kyle, or a man matching the description given, to please report it to us. There is nothing at this time to suggest he poses a risk to the general public, however, we would urge people not to approach him and to please dial 999 immediately."

If you see Kyle Eglington you should dial 999 immediately. Anyone else with information should call 101, quoting incident number 26:244 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

