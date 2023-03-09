Kyle Walker's wife slams Man City ace 'caught flashing' and kissing another woman in drunken night out

Kyle Walker's wife is reportedly considering her future. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Kit Heren

Kyle Walker's wife has said their family has been left 'humiliated' after the Manchester City star was allegedly filmed flashing and cavorting with other women on a drunken night out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Walker's wife Annie Kilner is said to be "terrified" of the police investigation into her husband's behaviour, which took place on Sunday evening, 24 hours after the right back helped his side to a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

She described her husband as a "d***" for his behaviour.

The City hierarchy are reportedly not planning to take any further action, and Walker has been seen back in training ahead of the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Footage from the bar appears to show Walker dancing with two women, kissing one of them, and even dropping his trousers, over a shocking 90 minutes.

One of the women laughs and points after he pulls his tracksuit bottoms down. Walker later repeats the action, before walking over to shake friends with some other friends. He is also seen touching the breasts of one of the women.

Kyle Walker with his family. Picture: Alamy

"Annie knew what she signed up for when she married him, a source told the Sun. "She’s terrified of a police investigation and if that happened she would surely feel like she had to chuck him out. At the moment that hasn’t happened.

“She’s worried about what others will be saying and thinking about her, and is mortified for their kids.

“Kyle has assured Annie that City have it in hand and all will be fine. But it’s yet another humiliation for them all.”

Mr Walker has allegedly been unfaithful before, but has three children with Ms Kilner, whom he married in 2021.

The source added: "Annie brushed off his infidelities before but back then vowed to take half of everything if he f***ed up again.

Walker is back in training. Picture: Alamy

"She also wanted him to get counselling because he goes off the rails when he’s had a drink. He’s quiet and placid most of the time but hits the self-destruct button when he’s drunk."

Ms Kilner wrote and deleted a cryptic message on Instagram after Mr Walker's latest indiscretion.

It read: “There comes a time when you have to stop crossing oceans for people who wouldn’t jump puddles for you.

“You’ll end up really disappointed if you think people will do for you as you do for them. Not everyone has the same heart as you.”

She also wrote in another message: “I think it’s important to remember that no matter how good you are to people, it won’t make them good to you.”

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: "On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire police were made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area.

"Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time."

Read more: Police probe footage of married Man City star Kyle Walker 'flashing in bar' on boozy night out

Read more: New football regulator will have 'targeted powers' to stop clubs joining breakaway Super League

Teresa Parker, of Women's Aid, said Mr Walker's alleged actions were no laughing matter.

"Whether done to shock, for a so-called laugh, or to intimidate, for those affected by indecent exposure there can be long-term effects, upset and trauma," she said.

“It can give the person exposing themselves a sense of power in the situation.

“And if there are no repercussions, it possibly gives them the confidence to see what they can get away with next time.”