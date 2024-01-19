Kyle Walker breaks silence after claiming 'relationship with Lauryn Goodman meant nothing'

Kyle Walker fathered two children with Lauryn Goodman, despite being married to Annie Kilner (R). Picture: Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

Kyle Walker has broken his silence after claiming that his relationship with Lauryn Goodman 'meant nothing' - despite fathering two children with her while he was married.

The Manchester City and England star is living away from his £2.4million home after his 'pregnant' wife Annie Kilner found out he had fathered a child with another woman.

After admitting privately to friends that his relationship with Lauryn Goodman 'meant nothing', Walker has now broken his silence.

Walker, 33, is back to business as usual, modelling his team's latest kit on Instagram.

Posting the 'Year of the Dragon' kit, he captioned the post: "Did I do this right @pumafootball?"

Walker fathered two children with Goodman, a social media influencer, while he was 'separated' from his wife in 2020.

Those close to the England international claim he never had a 'substantial' relationship with the 33-year-old, who is on holiday with her children while Walker tries to salvage his marriage.

"Kyle is very much in the wrong with his ­escapades but there was no proper ­relationship with Lauryn. 'It was effectively just a very, very quick fleeting thing while he was in the area," a source told the Mirror.

"Yes, things hap­­pened a few times but there were no ­feelings, and cert­­ainly no romance."

Kyle Walker with his estranged wife. Picture: social media

But this is disputed by those close to Goodman, who say he was very involved in their 'proper relationship'.

"Kyle was very much a willing, enthusiastic participant," a source said.

"He told her all sorts of sweet nothings and treated her like a princess."