Kyle Walker’s estranged wife Annie Kilner ‘six months pregnant with their fourth child’

Kyle has spoken out in support of his wife on Instagram by describing her as an 'amazing woman.'. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Asher McShane

Kyle Walker’s estranged wife Annie Kilner is six months pregnant with her fourth child with her husband.

Annie threw Kyle out at Christmas after she learned he had fathered a second love child with model and influencer Lauryn Goodman.

Annie, 30, is dealing with the fallout after she kicked him out of their Cheshire mansion. The fourth baby is understood to be due in March.

A source told The Sun: “Annie is six months pregnant with their fourth child.

“It should be a time of great joy and excitement.

“She’s understandably fragile but doing everything to protect her children and prepare for the arrival of their fourth.”

Pregnant Annie, 30, is said to be 'fragile' as she deals with the fallout. Picture: Instagram

Annie’s representatives have said an announcement is forthcoming.

Model Lauren is reported to have messaged Annie the day after Boxing Day.

She is understood to have confronted her with DNA results and legal documents that confirmed her baby is Kyle’s.

He has apologised to Annie and promised to have nothing more to do with Lauryn.

Kyle and his son Roman at The Best FIFA Football Awards. Picture: Getty

A friend told MailOnline: “Lauryn has never interfered in Kyle's marriage with Annie even though she was aware that he had been kicked out by her five months ago.

“She's never said anything to break-up their relationship and she has no intention of trying to be with Kyle. But he is the father of her two children and he has to face up to his responsibilities.”

Kyle has apologised for the “upset” he caused to Annie. They announced last week they would be separating after 13 years together and she would be “taking some time away from Kyle.”

He posted on Instagram: “Annie is an amazing woman and I can only apologise for the upset I've caused her.

“I would ask for privacy for all of our family, and especially our young children, whilst we work through these difficult times.”