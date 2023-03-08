Police probe footage of married Man City star Kyle Walker 'flashing in bar' on boozy night out

Kyle Walker is being investigated. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Police have launched an investigation into footage of Kyle Walker appearing to expose himself in a bar while on a drunken night out.

The married Manchester City player was also seen kissing a woman, who was not his wife, at the bar on Sunday night.

It came 24 hours after he helped City to a 2-0 victory over Premier League top four hopefuls Newcastle United.

City bosses are not planning to take any action over Walker's apparent indiscretions, the Sun reported, and the England international right back has been in training on Wednesday.

Footage from the bar shows Walker dancing with two women, kissing one of them, and even dropping his trousers, over a shocking 90 minutes.

One of the women laughs and points after he pulls his tracksuit down. Walker later repeats the action, before walking over to shake friends with some other friends. He is also seen touching the breasts of one of the women. His wife does not appear to be in the bar.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: "On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire police were made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area.

"Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time."

Teresa Parker, of Women's Aid, said that the incident was no laughing matter.

Kyle Walker with his wife in Qatar. Picture: Getty

"Whether done to shock, for a so-called laugh, or to intimidate, for those affected by indecent exposure there can be long-term effects, upset and trauma," she said.

“It can give the person exposing themselves a sense of power in the situation.

“And if there are no repercussions, it possibly gives them the confidence to see what they can get away with next time.”