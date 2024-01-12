Kyle Walker breaks silence after wife Annie Kilner announces split from Manchester City star

12 January 2024, 17:25

Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner have split
Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner have split. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

England star Kyle Walker has broken his silence after wife Annie Kilner announced the pair have split.

The Manchester City defender described her as an "amazing woman" and said he can "only apologise for the upset I've caused her".

He posted a message to Instagram as cheating allegations swirled, but he did not elaborate beyond his apology and a request for privacy.

"She's been part of my life for so long and that will never change for the sake of our children," he said.

"I would ask for privacy for all of our family, and especially our young children, whilst we work through these difficult times."

Ms Kilner previously said she is taking "some time away" from the Manchester City footballer.

The couple got married in December 2021 after more than a decade together and have three children: Riaan, Roman and Reign.

That came after speculation around the relationship due to cheating allegations.

Read more: Michael Schumacher able to 'sit at the dinner table,' says former teammate in rare update on F1 legend's health

Read more: Minister vows to act over ex-footballer Joey Barton’s social media rants about soccer pundits

Sharing the update on her Instagram stories, Ms Kilner said: "I am posting this in response to growing recent media enquiries about my marriage to Kyle and in an effort to protect my family against the intensity of the media spotlight.

"Sadly, after many years of marriage and three wonderful children together; I have decided to take some time away from Kyle."

She concluded her statement saying: "I do not wish to comment on the position any further.

"For now, I ask that the privacy of myself and our three young children is respected during this difficult time."

Walker and Ms Kilner first met in Sheffield when the footballer was 18 and she was 16.

When previously asked if they were still together, Walker told The Sun: "We haven't split. I'm here at my family home, aren't I?"

