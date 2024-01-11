Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner announces split from Manchester City star

Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner have split. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner has announced that the pair have "sadly" split.

Ms Kilner said she is taking "some time away" from the Manchester City footballer.

The couple got married in December 2021 after more than a decade together and have three children: Riaan, Roman and Reign.

The announcement comes after much speculation around the relationship due to cheating allegations.

Sharing the update on her Instagram stories, Ms Kilner said: "I am posting this in response to growing recent media enquiries about my marriage to Kyle and in an effort to protect my family against the intensity of the media spotlight.

"Sadly, after many years of marriage and three wonderful children together; I have decided to take some time away from Kyle."

She concluded her statement saying: "I do not wish to comment on the position any further.

"For now, I ask that the privacy of myself and our three young children is respected during this difficult time."

Walker and Ms Kilner first met in Sheffield when the footballer was 18 and she was 16.

When previously asked if they were still together, Walker told the Sun: "We haven't split. I'm here at my family home, aren't I?"