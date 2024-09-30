Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner demands £15m from Man City star to 'consider giving marriage another go'

It is understood Annie Kilner is demanding around half of Kyle Walker’s £27 million fortune. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner has said she will only consider giving their marriage another go if the footballer pays her £15 million, insiders have claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It is understood the 32-year-old is demanding around half of Walker’s £27 million fortune following his affair with Lauryn Goodman.

The Manchester City and England star, who shares four children with Kilner, secretly fathered two children with the influencer.

Walker’s wife has reportedly obtained preliminary legal advice ahead of a potential divorce and has been told she would be entitled to half of his wealth.

Kilner and Walker share four children together. Picture: Alamy

“It's a s***show at the moment. Kyle and Annie are arguing about pretty much everything”, a source has told The Sun.

“She's told him she will only consider giving it another go if he gives her half of his money first.

“She's been told she's entitled to half of his wealth if they split — and doesn't want another penny of her share going to Lauryn.”

The insider revealed that the married couple have spoken to solicitors about making a financial arrangement.

Walker, who started for Man City in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Saturday, is apparently happy for Annie to have the money so she and the children can have financial security.

The source added that it has been a challenging period for Kilner, who is considering filing for divorce amid fears that the marriage can no longer be saved.

Walker started for Man City in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

This comes following reports that Kilner’s sister Sian gave birth to a baby boy who was conceived during a secret affair with a father-of-four.

Kilner reportedly accused her sister of “doing a Lauryn Goodman” by getting involved with a man who was still with his partner and their young children, according to MailOnline.

Sian admitted: “This is a sensitive situation for Annie, she absolutely doesn't condone my behaviour and is appalled at the upset it may cause.

“I sincerely apologise for any pain I have caused to the families involved, including my own.”

Read more: Lauryn Goodman admits she has 'no regrets' over Kyle Walker affair

Read more: Lauryn Goodman slammed by judge for using Kyle Walker like an 'open cheque book' and demanding thousands for 'childcare'

Kilner refused to attend hospital last week when her sister gave birth and she has still not seen the baby, according to reports.

The source revealed that Walker has accused Sian of being a “hypocrite” while also refusing to speak to her.

The source added: “Sian sent vile messages to Kyle calling him every name under the sun when she found out about him and Lauryn. Now he feels that she had no right to have a go at him in that way and be so vicious. He doesn't want anything to do with her.”

The Manchester City and England star shares four children with Kilner,. Picture: Alamy

Goodman said at the start of the month that she has “no regrets” over the affair following a highly public child maintenance court battle over daughter Kinara and four-year-old son Kairo.

At the time, Walker’s ex-lover was accused by a judge of using the England star like an “open-ended cheque book” after giving birth to his child.

In a brutal written judgement from Judge Edward Hess in July, a court heard Goodman didn’t have a “good track record of telling the truth” and was “often difficult, unreasonable and demanding” as he ruled out the majority of the financial demands the influencer made of the footy star.

Goodman knew Walker was desperate to keep the birth of their daughter Kinara Storm, one, a secret and used it as “leverage” for financial gain, the judge said.

Walker arriving at the Central Family Court for a family court battle with Goodman over child maintenance payments. Picture: Alamy

In a scathing 30-page document, the court heard Goodman was an "unreliable" witness and slammed her for tailoring evidence to suit her case against Walker.

The document outlined the many spending sprees the influencer went on using Walker’s money and accused her of spending money "like it was going out of fashion".

These spending sprees included £70,000 for a Mercedes GLE, a £30,000 car allowance for a nanny and a £22,000 furniture budget.

Goodman also requested £14,750 a month in child maintenance and £3,900 each month in childcare costs.

Walker also splashed out on a £31,200 astroturf pitch after Goodman claimed Kinara could one day become a lioness.

The decision to lift reporting restrictions by Judge Edward Hess is a rare move for family courts.

Explaining the decision, he said: "It would be a nonsense, opening the court to ridicule, to try to redact or anonymise this judgement to prevent identification of the parties.”