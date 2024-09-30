Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner demands £15m from Man City star to 'consider giving marriage another go'

30 September 2024, 08:29 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 09:57

It is understood the Kilner is demanding around half of Walker’s £27 million fortune
It is understood Annie Kilner is demanding around half of Kyle Walker’s £27 million fortune. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner has said she will only consider giving their marriage another go if the footballer pays her £15 million, insiders have claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is understood the 32-year-old is demanding around half of Walker’s £27 million fortune following his affair with Lauryn Goodman.

The Manchester City and England star, who shares four children with Kilner, secretly fathered two children with the influencer.

Walker’s wife has reportedly obtained preliminary legal advice ahead of a potential divorce and has been told she would be entitled to half of his wealth.

Kilner and Walker share four children together
Kilner and Walker share four children together. Picture: Alamy

“It's a s***show at the moment. Kyle and Annie are arguing about pretty much everything”, a source has told The Sun.

“She's told him she will only consider giving it another go if he gives her half of his money first.

“She's been told she's entitled to half of his wealth if they split — and doesn't want another penny of her share going to Lauryn.”

The insider revealed that the married couple have spoken to solicitors about making a financial arrangement.

Walker, who started for Man City in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Saturday, is apparently happy for Annie to have the money so she and the children can have financial security.

The source added that it has been a challenging period for Kilner, who is considering filing for divorce amid fears that the marriage can no longer be saved.

Walker started for Man City in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Saturday
Walker started for Man City in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

This comes following reports that Kilner’s sister Sian gave birth to a baby boy who was conceived during a secret affair with a father-of-four.

Kilner reportedly accused her sister of “doing a Lauryn Goodman” by getting involved with a man who was still with his partner and their young children, according to MailOnline.

Sian admitted: “This is a sensitive situation for Annie, she absolutely doesn't condone my behaviour and is appalled at the upset it may cause.

“I sincerely apologise for any pain I have caused to the families involved, including my own.”

Read more: Lauryn Goodman admits she has 'no regrets' over Kyle Walker affair

Read more: Lauryn Goodman slammed by judge for using Kyle Walker like an 'open cheque book' and demanding thousands for 'childcare'

Kilner refused to attend hospital last week when her sister gave birth and she has still not seen the baby, according to reports.

The source revealed that Walker has accused Sian of being a “hypocrite” while also refusing to speak to her.

The source added: “Sian sent vile messages to Kyle calling him every name under the sun when she found out about him and Lauryn. Now he feels that she had no right to have a go at him in that way and be so vicious. He doesn't want anything to do with her.”

The Manchester City and England star shares four children with Kilner,
The Manchester City and England star shares four children with Kilner,. Picture: Alamy

Goodman said at the start of the month that she has “no regrets” over the affair following a highly public child maintenance court battle over daughter Kinara and four-year-old son Kairo.

At the time, Walker’s ex-lover was accused by a judge of using the England star like an “open-ended cheque book” after giving birth to his child.

In a brutal written judgement from Judge Edward Hess in July, a court heard Goodman didn’t have a “good track record of telling the truth” and was “often difficult, unreasonable and demanding” as he ruled out the majority of the financial demands the influencer made of the footy star.

Goodman knew Walker was desperate to keep the birth of their daughter Kinara Storm, one, a secret and used it as “leverage” for financial gain, the judge said.

Walker arriving at the Central Family Court for a family court battle with Goodman over child maintenance payments
Walker arriving at the Central Family Court for a family court battle with Goodman over child maintenance payments. Picture: Alamy

In a scathing 30-page document, the court heard Goodman was an "unreliable" witness and slammed her for tailoring evidence to suit her case against Walker.

The document outlined the many spending sprees the influencer went on using Walker’s money and accused her of spending money "like it was going out of fashion".

These spending sprees included £70,000 for a Mercedes GLE, a £30,000 car allowance for a nanny and a £22,000 furniture budget.

Goodman also requested £14,750 a month in child maintenance and £3,900 each month in childcare costs.

Walker also splashed out on a £31,200 astroturf pitch after Goodman claimed Kinara could one day become a lioness.

The decision to lift reporting restrictions by Judge Edward Hess is a rare move for family courts.

Explaining the decision, he said: "It would be a nonsense, opening the court to ridicule, to try to redact or anonymise this judgement to prevent identification of the parties.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Becker, 56, married 34 year-old Lilian de Carvalho de Monteiro this month near Genoa

Two of Boris Becker's four children not invited to German tennis star's third wedding

Demi Moore's new film The Substance has shocked audiences

Cinema-goers walk out of Demi Moore’s new film The Substance due to graphic gory scenes

Marine Le Pen

Le Pen’s future in balance as French far-right officials go on trial

Tunnel workers push equipment up a rail track to a machine boring a 2.5-mile bypass tunnel for the Delaware Aqueduct in Marlboro

New York City closes tunnel supplying half its water for big fix

Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell.

Two more charged in connection with murder of 15-year-old boy stabbed to death with zombie knife

Shigeru Ishiba

Japan’s likely next leader says he will call election for October 27

Firefighters monitor the advancing Line Fire in Angelus Oaks

California wildfire flare-up prompts evacuation in San Bernardino County

Israeli tanks have assembled at the Lebanese border

Hamas leader in Lebanon killed in air strike as Israeli tanks mass on border and fears grow of ground invasion

Orange skies over a threatened house as awildfire approaches the village of Kallithea

Wildfire in southern Greece leaves two dead

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel

First Israeli air strike in nearly a year of conflict hits central Beirut

Israeli tanks have assembled at the Lebanese border

Israel masses tanks at border as fears grow of ground invasion into Lebanon

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON Promotional photo of US musician about 1978

Kris Kristofferson was 'something special' says Barbra Streisand following death at 88

Nepal Floods

Nepal flood deaths reach 193 as recovery work is stepped up

Kemi Badenoch MP

'Not all cultures are equally valid': Kemi Badenoch sparks row over immigration comments

Rishi Sunak Launches The Welsh Conservatives General Election Manifesto

Leader of Welsh Conservatives claims they are 'Party of Change' - not Labour

Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London in 2023

Prince Harry to honour seriously ill children and families in UK charity visit - but unlikely to reunite with family

Latest News

See more Latest News

A flood-damaged road is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina

Supplies struggle to get through to flood-impacted communities as 105 confirmed dead from Hurricane Helene
Tropical Weather

Death toll rises from Helene while supplies rushed to affected areas

Voters will have to accept new pylons if they want lower energy bills as burying cables underground is too expensive, the Prime Minister has said.

Pylons or high energy prices, Keir Starmer to tell voters in pitch for new energy infrastructure
Police are searching for a man in connection with a fatal six-vehicle motorway collision.

Police seek man over fatal six-car pile up on M40 on Saturday which took life of woman in her 50s
Austria Election

Far-right party claims victory in Austrian election

The FPÖ, led by Herbet Kickl, have been ahead of the ruling conservative Österreichische Volkspartei (ÖVP) in the opinion polls since 2022

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party set for historic victory in general election - but path to government unclear
Kris Kristofferson

Veteran singer-songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson dies at 88

Boris Johnson suspected that French President Emmanuel Macron was weaponising the Channel small boats crisis to punish Britain for Brexit.

Boris Johnson suspected Macron was 'weaponising' Channel migrants to punish UK for Brexit

The scene of an airstrike in Beirut

Israel kills seventh Hezbollah leader as airstrikes are launched against Yemen

SpaceX astronauts in the capsule

SpaceX capsule arrives to take stranded astronauts home – but not until February

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit