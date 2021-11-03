La Palma: Flights off and residents ordered inside as volcano eruption rampages on

3 November 2021, 14:53

The volcano has been erupting for six weeks and has destroyed more than 2,000 homes
The volcano has been erupting for six weeks and has destroyed more than 2,000 homes. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

All flights to and from the island of La Palma have been cancelled and residents have been ordered to stay inside as the Cumbre Vieja volcano blankets the surrounding landscape in ash.

The eruption has left local air quality "extremely unfavourable" because of high levels of small particles, according to emergency services belonging to the Canary Islands government.

The heavy ash fall has also resulted in the cancellation of school classes.

Those living close to the volcano who have not been evacuated have been told to stay indoors
Those living close to the volcano who have not been evacuated have been told to stay indoors. Picture: Alamy

Footage shared by on social media by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute show the extent of the ash dispersion, with entire roads buried beneath a thick layer of it.

With flights cancelled, some tourists who came on a sightseeing trip to witness the eruption had to wait in long lines for ferries to leave the island on Wednesday.

Madrid resident, Patricia Privado, 30, described the erupting volcano as "a spectacle of nature".

"It is worth it," she said of her trip.

Read more: La Palma volcano partially collapses, spewing 'explosive bombs' of molten rock

"To hear it roar, to see how the lava falls.

"You have to experience it."

Tourists have gathered to catch a glimpse of the eruption
Tourists have gathered to catch a glimpse of the eruption. Picture: Alamy
With residents evacuated, the streets near to the volcano are deserted and covered in ash
With residents evacuated, the streets near to the volcano are deserted and covered in ash. Picture: Alamy

Leon Pena, 65, said he came from the nearby island of Fuerteventura to see what he called "something unique".

Both said they knew flight cancellations were a possibility, but they didn't let that deter them from traveling to La Palma.

They also saw their trips as a way of supporting the local economy by spending money on the island.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, which is part of Spain's Canary Islands off northwest Africa, has been spewing lava, ash and gases for more than six weeks.

Read more: La Palma: Three more towns evacuated as volcanic activity intensifies

The eruption has alternately surged and ebbed since September 19.

Scientists have said it could last up to three months.

The volcano has been erupting since September 19
The volcano has been erupting since September 19. Picture: Alamy
Lava rivers threaten local communities
Lava rivers threaten local communities. Picture: Alamy

About 85,000 people live on La Palma.

Most of the island is unaffected by the eruption, but more than 7,000 people have been evacuated due to the threat posed by the lava rivers.

The molten rock has so far covered more than 2,463 acres of land and crushed or damaged more than 2,200 buildings.

Some locals have had their houses coated in ash
Some locals have had their houses coated in ash. Picture: Alamy
Nearly 2,500 acres of land have been covered in lava
Nearly 2,500 acres of land have been covered in lava. Picture: Alamy

The volcano's constant roar and numerous earthquakes have also kept locals on edge.

A magnitude 5 quake was felt in the island on Wednesday morning according to the National Geographical Institute.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Italian and Croatian wine makers are set to go to court in a battle over the name Prosecco

EU wine fight: Italy's Prosecco declares war on Croatia's Prosek drink

The Picton portrait has been removed

British Waterloo 'hero' portrait removed and replaced over slave abuse

Royal Marines 'humiliated' US troops during training exercise

'Dominant' Royal Marines humiliate US troops into surrendering halfway through exercise

He was sentenced for his comments about Sancho (L), Rashford (C) and Saka (R).

Football fan jailed for racist rant at black England players after Euro final

The Scottish First Minister has made a number of appearances at COP26, despite the fact it is officially hosted by the UK Government

Analysis: What is Nicola Sturgeon's role in COP26?

Meat is being shipped to EU countries for carving before being reimported to the UK

Brexit: Meat sent to EU for butchering then shipped back again

World leaders have made crucial climate pledges at COP26

COP26 Analysis: There's no 'extra time' in the fight against climate change

Live
Boris Johnson will face Angela Rayner at PMQs today.

PMQs LIVE: Johnson goes head to head with Rayner as Sir Keir absent with Covid

Rishi Sunak described how changes to the economy could help enable countries to take action against climate change

Cheap electricity, clean air and insulated homes: Sunak outlines green financial 'vision'

Over a million people in Madagascar are facing famine conditions

Madagascar on brink of first climate change famine on earth

More than 20,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel so far this year.

Number of migrants making perilous journey across English Channel hits record 20,000

MPs will vote on Wednesday on whether to suspend Owen Paterson - but a number of amendments could see his suspension overturned

Tories bid to overturn result of Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman's mother Mina Smallman has spoken to LBC.

'Sick of platitudes': Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to 'get the rot out'

Cleo Smith was discovered locked inside a house after going missing for 18 days

Australian girl Cleo Smith, 4, rescued in 'miracle' 18 days after being snatched from tent

Extreme weather has been cause by 'human-induced' climate change, experts warned.

'Lucifer' heatwave in Europe 'impossible' without climate change, experts warn

A Labour MP has put forward a bill which would ban wet wipes containing plastic

'So damaging': Wet wipes containing plastic could be banned under proposed new law

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden was reportedly flashed on his way to Glasgow

Joe Biden flashed by 'large, naked Scottish man' on his way to COP26
Boris Johnson has seen some important deals agreed at Cop26

Cop26 analysis: Gloom has lifted as 'Team World' claws back goals
Sir Jeremy Farrar stepped down at the end of October.

Top scientist quits SAGE advisory group after 'concerning' Covid infection rates in UK
Four more energy firms have gone under

Four more UK energy providers collapse amid soaring gas prices
Morgan Rogers, Nicola Wheatley and Paul O’Dwyer.

'Amazing in every way': Families' heartbreaking tributes to Wales paddle board victims
Boris Johnson has praised progress made at COP26.

'We've pulled two goals back in the fight against climate change': PM hails COP26 talks
More Tory MPs are noticeably wearing masks in the Commons having previously refused

More Tory MPs wearing masks in Commons as concerns rise over Covid outbreak
Facebook is deleting a billion people's accounts

Facebook will delete one billion faceprints and face recognition system
Boris Johnson is holding a press conference

Boris Johnson holds press conference after mixed start to Cop26
Robinson filmed himself remonstrating with staff at Wing Kingz

Chicken wing outlet that refused to serve Tommy Robinson bombarded with fake reviews

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin
LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns
LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26
James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police