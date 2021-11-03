La Palma: Flights off and residents ordered inside as volcano eruption rampages on

The volcano has been erupting for six weeks and has destroyed more than 2,000 homes. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

All flights to and from the island of La Palma have been cancelled and residents have been ordered to stay inside as the Cumbre Vieja volcano blankets the surrounding landscape in ash.

The eruption has left local air quality "extremely unfavourable" because of high levels of small particles, according to emergency services belonging to the Canary Islands government.

The heavy ash fall has also resulted in the cancellation of school classes.

Those living close to the volcano who have not been evacuated have been told to stay indoors. Picture: Alamy

Footage shared by on social media by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute show the extent of the ash dispersion, with entire roads buried beneath a thick layer of it.

Impacto de la capa de cenizas en la Carretera de S. Nicolás desde Las Manchas a Tacande / Impact of the ash layer on the S. Nicolás Road from Las Manchas to Tacande

Vídeo de la erupción y la dispersión de cenizas desde el Mirador Astronómico del Llano del Jable a las 14.30 (hora canaria) / Video of the eruption and the ash dispersion from the Llano del Jable Astronomical Viewpoint at 2.30 pm (Canarian time) #LaPalma

With flights cancelled, some tourists who came on a sightseeing trip to witness the eruption had to wait in long lines for ferries to leave the island on Wednesday.

Madrid resident, Patricia Privado, 30, described the erupting volcano as "a spectacle of nature".

"It is worth it," she said of her trip.

"To hear it roar, to see how the lava falls.

"You have to experience it."

Tourists have gathered to catch a glimpse of the eruption. Picture: Alamy

With residents evacuated, the streets near to the volcano are deserted and covered in ash. Picture: Alamy

Leon Pena, 65, said he came from the nearby island of Fuerteventura to see what he called "something unique".

Both said they knew flight cancellations were a possibility, but they didn't let that deter them from traveling to La Palma.

They also saw their trips as a way of supporting the local economy by spending money on the island.

La colada sur activa avanza por la LP-213 hacia el camino Las Norias. Vídeo de las 8.30 (hora canaria) / The active southern lava flow advances along the LP-213 towards the Las Norias road. Video at 8.30 am (Canarian time)

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, which is part of Spain's Canary Islands off northwest Africa, has been spewing lava, ash and gases for more than six weeks.

The eruption has alternately surged and ebbed since September 19.

Scientists have said it could last up to three months.

The volcano has been erupting since September 19. Picture: Alamy

Lava rivers threaten local communities. Picture: Alamy

About 85,000 people live on La Palma.

Most of the island is unaffected by the eruption, but more than 7,000 people have been evacuated due to the threat posed by the lava rivers.

The molten rock has so far covered more than 2,463 acres of land and crushed or damaged more than 2,200 buildings.

Some locals have had their houses coated in ash. Picture: Alamy

Nearly 2,500 acres of land have been covered in lava. Picture: Alamy

The volcano's constant roar and numerous earthquakes have also kept locals on edge.

A magnitude 5 quake was felt in the island on Wednesday morning according to the National Geographical Institute.