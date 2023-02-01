Exclusive

Labour calls for investigation into claims probation staff are 'pressured' into lowering risk rating of offenders

It follows the damning case of Jordan McSweeney, who murdered Zara Aleena after being classed as "medium" risk. Picture: Getty/Alamy/LBC

By Kieran Kelly

Labour is calling for a government investigation into claims probation staff are being "pressured" into lowering the risk of dangerous offenders.

The party's research has found one serious further offender has been found guilty of murder every week whilst on probation in England and Wales since 2010.

A senior frontline probation officer said that there has been "organisational pressure to lower the risk of rating" of complex and riskier cases because you can pass more cases on to a person if they are less resource heavy.”

Responding to these comments in an exclusive interview with LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, Labour’s Shadow Justice Secretary, Steve Reed said: "It’s an absolutely jaw-dropping claim that we heard from a whistleblower.

"The implications of this are quite terrifying. If an offender is being released from prison and their risk level is medium or low, then they will be put under less supervision."

He continued: "A potential murderer, a potential rapist doesn’t have the eyes of the system on them."

Mr Reed added that if claims that staff are being pressured into lower risk ratings are true, and if it is widespread in the probation service, it is "absolutely devastating for public safety and public security".

Figures unearthed by the Labour party suggest there have been, on average, six serious further offence convictions every week - or 293 a year since 2010.

This includes murder, rape, and kidnap. It also includes seven serious offenders that have been found guilty of rape every month, or 87 a year.

Zara's killer, who was found to have skipped probation meetings, was jailed for life last month. Picture: Alamy

In particular, Labour analysis suggests there has been an increase in serious further offence convictions following the privatisation of probation in 2014, which was subsequently re-nationalised.

Between 2014 and 2019, the number of serious further offence convictions increased by over a third (36%) - this includes a 123% increase in the number of serious offenders on probation found guilty of murder.

It comes following a devastating report into the probation services following the murder of Zara Aleena by Jordan McSweeney, who was incorrectly categorised as "medium risk" and remained free to attack Ms Aleena.

Numerous chances were missed to put McSweeney behind bars. Picture: Met Police

According to a report by the Chief Inspector of Probation, Justin Russell, probation officers have unmanageable workloads made worse by high staff vacancy rates.

Given the significant danger posed to the public, the Labour Party is calling for Dominic Raab to launch an independent investigation led by the HM Chief Inspector of Probation Justice Russell into the claims.

Mr Reed said: “The Government stands accused of letting murderers and rapists loose on our streets without the necessary supervision.

"This is a clear threat to public safety causing great alarm given the high number of murders being committed by offenders on probation.

“The Government must launch an investigation into these allegations urgently. If, under this Conservative Government, dangerous prisoners' risk levels are being downgraded on release, they are responsible for increasing danger to the public."