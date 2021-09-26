Labour conference chaos: Piers Corbyn heckles brother Jeremy 'over Covid vaccines'

26 September 2021, 16:26 | Updated: 26 September 2021, 16:34

Piers Corbyn heckled his brother Jeremy at a Labour event
Piers Corbyn heckled his brother Jeremy at a Labour event. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Anti-vaxx campaigner Piers Corbyn has reportedly heckled his brother Jeremy at the Labour Party conference.

Climate-sceptic Piers intervened when the chair of one event, The World Transformed, asked for questions from women and people of colour only.

The request drew shouts from a man in the audience, and footage shows him being removed, before Piers Corbyn accused the event's organisers of assault. His brother was on stage as the disruption unfolded.

The Mirror reported Piers Corbyn shouted "we need to save the kids", apparently in reference to vaccinating children aged 12 and above from Covid.

One Twitter user said Piers Corbyn had been sat next to his brother's wife, Laura Alvarez, before his demonstration.

Piers Corbyn has appeared at several coronavirus conspiracy rallies and attacked the vaccines, which have been overwhelmingly proven to be safe and effective again the virus.

Footage from The Telegraph showed the scenes at the climate justice event in Brighton, which was attended by former Labour leader Jeremy and Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana.

The chair said: "You need to ask yourself what level of entitlement you think you have over this space.

"You need to sit down and show some goddamn respect."

Piers Corbyn then reportedly handed out leaflets falsely claiming man-made climate change does not exist.

He has already been seen handing out leaflets outside Labour conference venues, which contain both anti-vaxx propaganda and climate denial messages.

Previously, he has been filmed taking down Covid signage from London Underground trains, which tell commuters to keep their distance and wear masks for each other's safety.

His campaigning hit a wobble during the summer when he was filmed by Youtube pranksters, who posed as AstraZeneca investors, accepting money to stop spreading misinformation about "their" vaccine.

