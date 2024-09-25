Unions embarrass Keir Starmer as Labour conference votes to scrap winter fuel payment cut

Embarrassment for Keir Starmer as Labour conference votes to restore winter fuel payment axe. Picture: Getty/alamy

By StephenRigley

Labour's conference has called on Keir Starmer to reverse a controversial cut to winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.

Loading audio...

In an embarrassing result for the PM, members voted through a motion demanding he abandons the decision to axe the £300 payment for all but the poorest OAPs.

While non-binding it will add to pressure on the new government who are already facing calls to U-turn.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham (front left) votes with other delegates in favour of a motion calling for the winter fuel cut to be reversed during the Labour Party Conference. Picture: Alamy

The motion, named An Economy for the Future and tabled by Sharon Graham of the Unite union, was narrowly carried by a show of hands in a rowdy hall at the Labour Party annual conference.

Recieving a standing ovation from Labour members, Ms Graham told the conference: "I do not understand how our new Labour government can cut the winter fuel allowance for pensioners and leave the super-rich untouched.

“This is not what people voted for. It is the wrong decision and needs to be reversed."

It came as Unite members - including general secretary Ms Graham - staged a protest outside the conference hall on Wednesday, shouting "save the winter fuel".

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said the Government has "done more to help the poorest pensioners in the last two months than the Tories did in 14 years" as she defended cutting the winter fuel allowance to pensioners.

She told the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool: "Focusing winter fuel payments on the poorest pensioners wasn't a decision we wanted or expected to make, but when we promised we could be trusted with taxpayers' money - we meant it.

"And when we were faced with a £22 billion black hole, which the Tories left this year, we had to act, because we know what happened when Liz Truss played fast and loose with the public finances. It was working people and pensioners on fixed incomes who paid the highest price.

"We took what I know is a difficult decision, but let me tell you, Conference: this Labour Government has done more to help the poorest pensioners in the last two months than the Tories did in 14 years.

"The biggest ever drive to get pensioners on pension credit, backed by our commitment to the pensions triple lock. This will increase the state pension by an estimated £1,700 this parliament, with an extra £6 billion of funding forecast next year.

"Conference, this is the difference a Labour Government makes."