Labour could scrap two child benefit cap, Keir Starmer suggests ahead of backbench rebellion

22 July 2024, 13:46 | Updated: 22 July 2024, 13:47

BRITAIN-AVIATION-AIRSHOW
The PM has suggested he may take action on the two child benefit cap. Picture: Getty
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Labour could scrap the two child benefit cap, Keir Starmer has indicated for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister said "there is no silver bullet" but indicated that he would look at all measures to make sure that "no child grows up in poverty".

Labour are facing growing pressure from backbenchers across the party to take action to bin the two child benefit limit, which was brought in under George Osborne and the Conservatives.

It was not mentioned in last week's King's Speech, but the PM announced a new tackling child poverty taskforce in a bid to stem a possible rebellion.

The SNP and some Labour MPs have said they are looking at putting down an amendment to the King's Speech votes, which will take place later this week.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said this morning that the government would “consider [lifting the cap] as one of a number of levers in terms of how we make sure we lift children out of poverty”.

Children's Commissioner wants government to 'get on with' lifting the two-child benefit cap

And Keir Starmer added at a speech earlier today: "In relation to poverty, what the education secretary said this morning, I agree with... She is passionate about tackling child poverty. She spoke very powerfully this morning, because she speaks as a woman who grew up in poverty.

"We will make sure the strategy covers all the basis to try and drive down child poverty."

Asked whether there was a split in his party, Starmer said: “I’m not surprised that there’s a real passion about this in the Labour party.”

Experts say it could cost £3billion a year to get rid of, and the Government has indicated the financial situation has not changed since the Government changed.

This lunchtime Downing Street indicated the taskforce, launched last week, would look at the option of whether to scrap the cap.

The PM's spokesperson said: "We are looking at all available levers for us to do this.

"[Bridget Phillipson] talked about the fact there are  range of measures we will need to consider."

But there's no timeframe on the new taskforce, or when it might have any conclusions.

Andrew Marr presses Darren Jones on Labour not scrapping the two-child benefit cap

Several Labour MPs including John McDonnell, the shadow Chancellor, and Rosie Duffield, are united behind pushing the party to take action now.

LBC understands Labour's Kim Johnson's amendment is unlikely to be accepted by the Speaker, but one of the opposition amendments could come to a vote.

If that is the case, few Labour MPs are expected to vote for it in a bid for unity.

Kim Johnson told BBC's Today programme: "The amendment is very much about having a debate. The government talked about having an ambitious programme to reduce child poverty.

"We just need to be explicit and have some time scales in terms of when that's going to happen. The taskforce that's been set up gives us no indication. We can't wait two years. We've got children living in poverty now and action needs to be taken now."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President of Croatia Zoran Milanović described the attack as a "savage unprecedented crime".

Several killed as gunman opens fire in Croatian care home

A boy was pronounced dead at the scene in Ladbroke Grove

Gunman 'jumped from bushes to assassinate 15-year-old boy' on 'family fun day' at west London park

Search for murdered Muriel McKay's remains called off by police after 'unsuccessful' farm dig

Search for murdered Muriel McKay's remains called off by police after 'unsuccessful' farm dig

Nuclear submariner Marcus Gauntlett is under investigation

Royal Navy sailor accused of stealing secrets from nuclear submarine after 'documents found on phone'

Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab died while being held in Gaza.

Israel confirms deaths of two hostages in Gaza ahead of ceasefire talks

Climate activists from Just Stop Oil march to protest against private jet flights and the proposed expansion of Farnborough Airport on January 27, 2024

Just Stop Oil threatens to disrupt summer holiday plans with latest airport campaign

Joey Barton charged over 'malicious online communications' about former England women's international Eni Aluko

Joey Barton charged after comparing former England Lioness Eni Aluko to 'Rose West' - as he slams 'Banana Republic'

Jack O'Sullivan

Parents of missing 23-year-old Jack O'Sullivan, who vanished nearly 4 months ago, say 'it’s getting worse & worse'

Declining profits are set to force Ryanair to cut ticket prices

Ryanair to slash summer fares as profits decline

Two Just Stop Oil protesters 'caused £52,000 of damage' after attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint

Two Just Stop Oil protesters bailed after 'causing £52,000 of damage' attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint
The girl's whole family died in the crash, along with a biker and pillion passenger

Girl, 11, orphaned as her entire family is killed in crash in West Yorkshire - as tributes paid to six victims

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

Girl, 11, plunges 65ft to her death after 'wandering onto seventh floor balcony' of Majorca hotel as relatives slept

Girl, 12, plunges 65ft to her death after 'toppling from seventh floor balcony' of Majorca hotel as relatives slept

Will Bayley and Strictly partner Janette Manrara

Strictly star slams 'lack of duty of care' on the show as series left him with ‘horrific’ injury he’ll ‘never get over’

Donald Trump thinks Joe Biden never had Covid

Trump claims Biden 'never had COVID' and the president wanted to ‘get out’ ever since pair clashed at debate

King's Cross.

Great British Railways should be the start of a new era for our country’s transport network

Latest News

See more Latest News

The woman cries out in pain as she's bitten by the horse

Tourist who posed for photo next to King's Guard horse gets bitten before collapsing to the ground in pain
Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 US Presidential race

Joe Biden's most embarrassing gaffes: Five of the president's worst moments

Nigel Farage described Joe Biden as "incompetent"

Nigel Farage says Joe Biden is ‘past his sell-by date’ and US election is all but ‘lost’

Mountain rescuers want hikers to make sure they stay within their ability level

Mountain rescuers issue warning to novice walkers after spate of panic attacks

The tragedy happened at Carton railway station in Sydney, Australia

Father and toddler killed after pram carrying twins hit by train after falling onto tracks

Vice President Harris Holds Campaign Event In Maryland On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

Follow live: Top Dems back Harris and donations surge after Biden quits race

A boy was pronounced dead at the scene in Ladbroke Grove

Boy, 15, shot dead during ‘family fun day’ at London park - as six arrested

The crash occurred between a Ford Focus and the motorbike

Six people - including two children - die after horror crash between car and motorbike

Joe Biden quits 2024 US presidential race and endorses his VP Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris promises to do 'everything in her power' to defeat Donald Trump after Joe Biden drops out of race
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden breaks silence with short emotional tribute to husband Joe after he drops out of Presidential race

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting
Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Donald Trump gunman 'scoped out Kate Middleton and had pictures of her on his phone' before failed murder attempt

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit