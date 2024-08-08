Labour councillor arrested for 'encouraging murder' after telling counter-protesters to 'cut fascists' throats'

8 August 2024, 16:25 | Updated: 8 August 2024, 16:34

General view of people gathering to protest against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in Walthamstow, London, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024 .(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
General view of people gathering to protest against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in Walthamstow, London, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024 .(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali). Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Labour councillor has been arrested on suspicion of "encouraging murder" after a protest in Walthamstow on Wednesday night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Footage emerged of Ricky Jones, a councillor in Dartford in Kent, telling activists at Wednesday night's protests to "cut all the throats" of "fascists".

He was suspended from the Labour party earlier on Thursday.

Police said this afternoon: "Officers have arrested a man aged in his 50s at an address in South East London.

"He was held on suspicion of encouraging murder and for an offence under the Public Order Act. He is in custody at a south London police station."

Read more: 'Stay at home, don't lose your life': Mum of brothers jailed for looting in Liverpool riots apologises for sons

Read more: Britain's oldest rioter, 69, and man bitten on backside by police dog jailed as crackdown on far-right continues

People at the anti-racism protest in Walthamstow
People at the anti-racism protest in Walthamstow. Picture: Alamy

Standing in a crowd, Mr Jones could be seen to swipe at his neck in an apparent throat-cutting gesture while making the comments.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated," Labour said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Jones also appeared to be applauded by a representative from human rights organisation Amnesty International in the footage.

An Amnesty International UK spokesperson told LBC in response that the activist was "distracted" while clapping and didn't hear what Mr Jones had said.

Protesters in Walthamstow on Wednesday night
Protesters in Walthamstow on Wednesday night. Picture: Alamy

The spokesperson said: "Members and supporters of Amnesty UK attended yesterday’s mass anti-racism rally in Walthamstow.

"The activist in the video has made clear to us that they were distracted and hadn’t heard the speaker’s comments when they applauded generally with the crowd.

"The speaker at the event is not affiliated with Amnesty and we strongly oppose violence and any kind of hateful speech."

Labour MP for Norwich South Clive Lewis also condemned the comments.

Speaking to Vanessa Feltz on LBC, he said: "It's wrong, completely wrong, these were non-violent protests.

"To turn up to a non-violent protest and use the language of violence, death and murder...a terrible thing to say."

Immigration centres and lawyers' offices were anticipated to be the main focus of the protests last night, as shops boarded up ahead of a further night of violence.

Businesses and other organisations in London, Liverpool, Brighton, Northampton, Essex, where local authorities expect rioting, have taken precautions in advance.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sarah Ferguson has turned down appearing on this autumn's series of Strictly

Sarah Ferguson rejects Strictly Come Dancing offer with brutal reply

Tom Doherty and his wife Anne

British doctor missing in French mountains sent desperate text to family telling them he'd 'fallen and couldn't move'

A High Court judge who sent a love letter to a junior member of staff has been reprimanded for 'serious misconduct'

High Court judge narrowly avoids sack after sending love letter to 'distressed' junior member of staff

Muhammad Yunus speaks to the media after his arrival (Ahadul Karim Khan/AP)

Interim leader takes helm in Bangladesh in bid to bring peace ahead of elections

Taylor Swift suspect planned to kill 'as many people as possible' in suicide attack, officials say

Pictured: Taylor Swift suspect planned to kill 'as many people as possible' in suicide attack, police confirm

Exclusive
Adam and Ellis Wharton have been jailed for their part in the Liverpool riot

'Stay at home, don't lose your life': Mum of brothers jailed for looting in Liverpool riots apologises for sons

At last year's World Championship, Lin reached the semi-finals and secured a bronze medal but was disqualified by the IBA

Gender row boxer Lin Yu-ting suggests IBA were 'deliberately going after me' with 'false' gender test

Tropical Weather Debby

Tornado death raises Tropical Storm Debby toll to seven as rains keep falling

Karlson was arrested for credit card fraud

Jack Karlson, star of ‘succulent Chinese meal’ meme, dies aged 82

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks in the Knesset

Allies slam Israeli minister’s suggestion that starving Gaza might be justified

A Palestinian walks on a smoke-filled street after an Israeli air strike in Deir al Balah in the Gaza Strip

Israeli military orders another mass evacuation in southern Gaza

A police officer has told a court he only flirted with a burglary victim because she winked at him

Police officer facing misconduct charge tells court he only flirted with burglary victim because she winked at him

People gather outside a building in Miyazaki, western Japan, following the earthquake

Nine injured as powerful earthquake strikes off southern Japan

Banksy's latest artwork in Peckham, southeast London

Fourth Banksy artwork appears in London and is stolen minutes later

New footage from Manchester Airport appears to show moments of violence before a police officer allegedly stamped on a man's head

Second police officer under criminal investigation after man 'kicked in the head' in Manchester airport

Keir Starmer is set to chair another emergency COBRA meeting

Prime Minister Keir Starmer set to chair another emergency Cobra meeting in response to continuing unrest

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters run as Kenyan police use water cannon during a demonstration in Nairobi

Police hurl tear gas at protesters in Nairobi as Kenya Cabinet sworn in

Emergency services at the scene after a falling cornic killed a person at a tram stop in Prague

Falling cornice kills person at Prague tram stop

William Morgan is among several more rioters who have been jailed on Thursday

Britain's oldest rioter, 69, and man bitten on backside by police dog jailed as crackdown on far-right continues
Taylor Swift is 'devastated' for her fans after having to cancel three shows in Vienna

Taylor Swift 'devastated' over Vienna show cancellations after 'ISIS terror plot' uncovered
Fireworks lit up the River Thames on Wednesday

Shakespeare's Globe evacuated as Algerian football fans light up London with illegal fireworks display
Taylor Swift performs at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin during her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift concerts plot suspects planned ‘to kill as many people as possible’

Adam Britton

British crocodile expert jailed for 10 years for raping and torturing dozens of dogs

Labour suspends councillor after telling counter-protestors to 'cut all the throats' of the 'fascists'

Labour suspends councillor after telling counter-protestors to 'cut all the throats' of the 'fascists'
Tyler spent three weeks in hospital after the collision

Shocking moment drunk driver high on drugs ploughs into taxi, killing 6-year-old boy and two women
Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams have been stuck in space since June

Astronauts stuck in space 'may be stranded until 2025' meaning eight-day trip could last eight months

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit