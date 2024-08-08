Labour councillor arrested for 'encouraging murder' after telling counter-protesters to 'cut fascists' throats'

General view of people gathering to protest against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in Walthamstow, London, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024 .(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali). Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Labour councillor has been arrested on suspicion of "encouraging murder" after a protest in Walthamstow on Wednesday night.

Footage emerged of Ricky Jones, a councillor in Dartford in Kent, telling activists at Wednesday night's protests to "cut all the throats" of "fascists".

He was suspended from the Labour party earlier on Thursday.

Police said this afternoon: "Officers have arrested a man aged in his 50s at an address in South East London.

"He was held on suspicion of encouraging murder and for an offence under the Public Order Act. He is in custody at a south London police station."

People at the anti-racism protest in Walthamstow. Picture: Alamy

Standing in a crowd, Mr Jones could be seen to swipe at his neck in an apparent throat-cutting gesture while making the comments.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated," Labour said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Jones also appeared to be applauded by a representative from human rights organisation Amnesty International in the footage.

An Amnesty International UK spokesperson told LBC in response that the activist was "distracted" while clapping and didn't hear what Mr Jones had said.

Protesters in Walthamstow on Wednesday night. Picture: Alamy

The spokesperson said: "Members and supporters of Amnesty UK attended yesterday’s mass anti-racism rally in Walthamstow.

"The activist in the video has made clear to us that they were distracted and hadn’t heard the speaker’s comments when they applauded generally with the crowd.

"The speaker at the event is not affiliated with Amnesty and we strongly oppose violence and any kind of hateful speech."

Labour MP for Norwich South Clive Lewis also condemned the comments.

Speaking to Vanessa Feltz on LBC, he said: "It's wrong, completely wrong, these were non-violent protests.

"To turn up to a non-violent protest and use the language of violence, death and murder...a terrible thing to say."

Immigration centres and lawyers' offices were anticipated to be the main focus of the protests last night, as shops boarded up ahead of a further night of violence.

Businesses and other organisations in London, Liverpool, Brighton, Northampton, Essex, where local authorities expect rioting, have taken precautions in advance.