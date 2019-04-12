Labour Describes Cross Party Brexit Talks As "Constructive"

12 April 2019, 14:15

Labour party Brexit negotiators leave the Cabinet Office on Thursday
Labour party Brexit negotiators leave the Cabinet Office on Thursday. Picture: PA

Brexit negotiations continued between the government and the Labour party on the day the UK was scheduled to leave the EU.

Cross-party talks are continuing in Whitehall, as MPs prepare to take their Easter holiday. Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell described the meeting as "constructive," when he spoke to journalists earlier.

He said that he wouldn't go into detail, but both sides were "trying to be as positive" as they possibly can.

On Thursday the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn branded the Prime Minister's Brexit extension a "diplomatic failure," and said that it was "another milestone in the Government’s mishandling of the entire Brexit process."

Theresa May said she will be bringing her Brexit deal back to the Commons for a fourth time, after EU leaders agreed to extend the Article 50 withdrawal process to October 31.

The government is hoping to get a Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament in time to avoid the need for Britain to vote in elections to the European Parliament on May 23.

The PM's deputy David Lidington and Environment Secretary Michael Gove are hosting talks, while shadow chancellor John McDonnell was representing Labour.

While talks between the government and Labour are continuing, the majority of MPs will be on an Easter break.

Parliament will return on Tuesday, April 23rd.

