Labour must ditch 'phoney fiscal rules' and borrow to invest in public services, says boss of UK's largest trade union

19 June 2024, 20:18

Labour must ditch 'phoney fiscal rules' and borrow to invest in public services, says boss of UK's largest trade union
Labour must ditch 'phoney fiscal rules' and borrow to invest in public services, says boss of UK's largest trade union. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Christian Oliver

Labour must ditch its ‘phoney fiscal rules’ and borrow more money to invest in public services if they are elected to power at the general election, the boss of the UK's largest trade union has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of the Unite Union, told LBC's Andrew Marr that there needed to be an "injection of cash" to protect public services, despite Labour's manifesto setting out very few giveaways.

"They're going to have to find that money from somewhere," Ms Graham said.

"They talk about growth, and I think they've tied themselves into these phoney fiscal rules that effectively we make. We're now straitjacketed in because if you borrow to invest, that is a different type of debt."

"I think that we've sort of boxed ourselves in," she said.

"I'm really clearly saying to Labour, look, you need to borrow for some of the things that we need to do. We need to change our fiscal rules. We’re in crisis."

Graham has been somewhat critical of Labour under Sir Keir Starmer's leadership. The union boss last month warned that it may divert election funding earmarked for the party if it did not boost its policy protecting workers' rights.

'It's saying to a Labour government: 'you've got one shot to get this right.''

Read More: Sunak close protection officer arrested over alleged election date bets

Read More: Rishi Sunak set 'to become first PM to lose seat' in election wipeout with Conservatives down to just 53 MPs, poll finds

Continuing her critique of Labour's fiscal policy, Ms Graham said: "We are almost creating our own problems by committing to these phoney fiscal rules."

"We do not have to do this. Let's loosen that a little bit, give people a break - because if we get to the end of the next parliament and people don't feel different, I think we could be in a very dangerous situation where people start looking at other areas.

The Unite chief said Labour needed to do more for workers to prevent the electorate "flip-flopping to the far-right" in five years time, when the next general election is scheduled.

Ms Graham said polls and predictions that Labour could win a supermajority should act as a "warning" that voters are "less tribal" with their voting intentions than they have been in the past. She argued this meant Labour needed to do more for workers to retain power, should it return to government at the next election.

She said she thought it was no coincidence that Nigel Farage unveiled his manifesto in Merthyr Tydfil - one of the poorest towns in the UK.

Ms Graham continued: "The reality here is that workers are suffering. Communities are suffering: 20 per cent of workers are going to food banks. We are in an absolute crisis."

Watch Again: Andrew Marr speaks to Unite's Sharon Graham | 19/06

She argued that Labour "paid for the 2008 crash" and bankers’ bonuses were later reintroduced.

"Covid: they went out and some of those workers died in Covid and then they get repaid by being absolutely on the breadline now. Unless somebody changes that, that's abhorrent to me."

Responding to polls suggesting that Labour could be on course for a supermajority at the upcoming election, Ms Graham said: "I think it's good that the polls are where they are. Of course, I want a Labour government. I've been very clear about that. But I also think that it shows a warning sign.

"When you think just five short years ago, in 2019 the Tories won by an 80-seat majority. They won by an 80-seat majority.

"And that looks as though we don't know yet, but that looks as though it could be absolutely wiped out.

"And I think the reason for that is that workers and communities are saying we've had enough crumbling public services, people going to food banks, who are working a whole range of things.

"What they've said is we're now going to vote with our feet, but I think it also means that voters are less tribal. I think that they are likely to move their votes much more than they did before."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Theo Paphitis speaks to LBC.

'They've lost the plot': Ex-Tory donor and Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis reveals why he's switched support to Labour

Exclusive
Sir David Ormand has criticised the Conservatives for suggesting Keir Starmer is a security risk

Former spy boss criticises 'disreputable' Tory suggestion that Putin and Xi would welcome Starmer as Prime Minister

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Tuesday

'We'll have a lot to say': Justin Timberlake's lawyer vows to 'vigorously defend' singer after DWI arrest

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday

Rishi Sunak set 'to become first PM to lose seat' in election wipeout with Conservatives down to just 53 MPs, poll finds

Starmer and Neville

Keir Starmer tells Gary Neville he needs to win British people's trust, as he warns turning UK around will take 10 years

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives for a visit to Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre, Grantham in East Midlands, June 17

Sunak close protection officer arrested over alleged election date bets

Allen Morgan, 73, said he was locked in a "passionate but forbidden" affair with his now wife Margaret, 75, when he hired a hitman to kill his then-partner Carol

Pensioner found guilty of conspiring to murder wife after hiring hitman amid 'passionate but forbidden' affair

Charlie Cosser

Teenager jailed for life for murdering 17-year-old Charlie Cosser on dance floor at party

Police were called to a property at Shorncliffe Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday

Baby girl mauled to death in dog attack at family home in Coventry

The tourists trying to stop Stonehenge being vandalised

Moment hero tourists grab Just Stop Oil spraying paint on Stonehenge, as activists 'damage rare lichen'

Anthony Hill disappeared on Monday morning

CCTV images show last sighting of Martin Lewis' MoneyExpertSaving colleague before going missing on 37th birthday

Pollen bomb explodes across UK as extreme hay fever sufferers warned to stay indoors with windows closed

Pollen bomb explodes across UK as extreme hay fever sufferers warned to stay indoors with windows closed

Charlie Cosser

Teenager who murdered Charlie Cosser on dance floor at party identified for the first time as judge lifts anonymity

Police rammed the cow

Cow rammed by police 'charged at people' before officers repeatedly hit it with car, watchdog says

TK Maxx and Homesense recalled the products found to contain insects

TK Max and Homesense recall tea products found to contain insects

Brits are set to enjoy some warmer weather soon

Exact date UK temperature 'to reach mid-30s' as British summer finally arrives with heatwave

Latest News

See more Latest News

Britney Spears has broken her silence on her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock arrest as she toasted 'the little things' in life

Britney Spears breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock DWI arrest as she toasts 'little things' in life
Putin has visited North Korea

Putin and Kim share 'pent-up inmost thoughts' as Russian and North Korean leaders vow to forge 'multi-polar world'
Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth was killed by her husband David Thomas Blyth

Chilling words of TV star killed by British husband in final interview before tragic murder-suicide
Just Stop Oil protesters have targeted Stonehenge

Eco activists Just Stop Oil desecrate Stonehenge with orange spray in latest radical climate protest
Jay Slater's family have warned people about donating to fake pages

Sick fraudsters create fake GoFundMe page for Brit teenager missing in Tenerife

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Jury dismissed in trial of fugitive aristocrat Constance Marten in baby manslaughter case

s

Sir Ian McKellen breaks silence after horror fall from stage in front of West End audience

John Swinney Launches The SNP's General Election Manifesto

SNP vows ‘major investment’ in the NHS as it launches manifesto - read key pledges

Sunak refuses to rule out letting Nigel Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'

Sunak won't rule out letting Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'
Rishi Sunak pledges tax cuts on LBC

Sunak pledges further tax cut after inflation drops to two per cent

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post
William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit