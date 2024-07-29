Labour hints at backing for sending Elgin Marbles on long-term loan to Greece

The Elgin Marbles, also known as the Parthenon Sculptures, were removed by Lord Elgin from occupied Athens in the early 19th century when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Labour has hinted it will agree to return the Elgin Marbles to Greece on a long term loan.

They are part of friezes that adorned the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis and have been displayed at the British Museum in London for more than 200 years.

Greece has long demanded the return of the Marbles but British museums are prohibited by law from sending artefacts back to their countries of origin.

However, museums can return items on loan deals.

The British Museum and V&A returned 32 gold and silver items to Ghana on a three year loan, with a possible extension for an additional three years, in April.

Labour has hinted it may consider similar loan deals after Culture Minister Chris Bryant praised the success of partnerships between British museums and Ghana.

Responding to a written question, Bryant said: "Decisions relating to the care and management of the museum's collections, including loaning objects from their collection, are a matter for the Trustees of the British Museum, in accordance with the British Museum Act 1963.

"The British Museum is operationally independent of the Government.

"We are aware that the Chair of the Trustees, George Osborne, has had talks with Greek Ministers on the issue, seeking a constructive partnership.

"We value the work that the British Museum does internationally, and welcome the success of their partnerships, such as the recent collaboration between the British Museum, the V&A, and the Manhyia Palace Museum in Ghana.

"With regards to the legal title for the Parthenon Sculptures, the removal of the sculptures was lawful and well-documented.

"They were transferred to the British Museum in 1816 and have been the legal property of the British Museum, not the UK Government, since then."

A UK law prevents the Marbles from being legally given away and Labour has said it will not repeal the legislation.

This is not the first time the Elgin Marbles have caused controversy.

In December the Greek culture minister said Athens would be willing to "compensate" the British Museum if it returns the Elgin Marbles.

Lina Mendoni said Greece would lend the museum some of its most "important antiquities" to "fill the void".

It comes after British Museum chairman George Osborne pledged in November to continue working on an exchange deal to allow the Elgin Marbles to be displayed in Greece, despite a diplomatic fallout sparked by then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak ditched a planned meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis after accusing him of grandstanding about the return of the ancient sculptures.