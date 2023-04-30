Labour more likely to win next election than Arsenal to win the Premier League, Sir Keir says amid overconfidence warning

30 April 2023, 10:35

Sir Keir said Arsenal's late season collapse is a lesson for Labour
Sir Keir said Arsenal's late season collapse is a lesson for Labour. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Sir Keir Starmer believes Labour are more likely to win the next election than his beloved Arsenal side are to win the Premier League.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He said his party, which has consistently polled well ahead of the Conservatives for a year now, should take a warning from the Gunners' recent woes.

The Labour leader said there is a lesson in overconfidence when you're ahead of a competitor after Arsenal look set to lose the initiative in the title race against Manchester City, having lost to the Blues last week.

"Having gone through what we went through in the game with Man City the other night, I'm afraid I think for this year, it's over for Arsenal but it's a brilliant squad for the future," he said.

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer facing calls to fire Diane Abbott from Labour MP for 'hateful anti-Semitism'

"There's a lesson there because at the beginning of every season people confidently predict who is going to win the league. In the end it comes to April before it really is decided.

"There's a lesson in there for politics - we've got to fight all the way into the next election. We've got to fight like we're five points behind and we've got make our positive case to the electorate."

Sir Keir thinks he has a bigger chance of winning the next election than Arsenal do of winning the title
Sir Keir thinks he has a bigger chance of winning the next election than Arsenal do of winning the title. Picture: Alamy

Arsenal will go behind City if Pep Guardiola's team win their game in hand.

Speaking to Sky News, Sir Keir also addressed the attack ads against Rishi Sunak.

Labour controversially put out adverts saying Rishi Sunak saying he does not think adults who sexually assault children should go to prison, which was condemned by the Conservatives.

Read more: Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

Sir Keir was asked if that was wrong given racist tropes about Asian grooming gangs.

"No. The vast majority of child sex offences are not by people of Asian origin," he said.

Labour made the ad with the claim that 4,500 adults have not gone to jail after a child sex offence.

Arsenal look to have shed the initiative in the title fight
Arsenal look to have shed the initiative in the title fight. Picture: Alamy

However, transport secretary Mark Harper insisted people would not believe the adverts.

"People remember it wasn't that long ago that the Prime Minister set up a taskforce specifically to deal with one aspect of that issue which is to do with grooming gangs, which is a subject that Labour doesn't even want to talk about," he said.

"I think if people judge the Prime Minister by his actions, they will see that the substance of that ad was nonsense."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Uzbekistan votes on constitution changes that extend president’s tenure

Indian officials in gas masks

Eleven killed in leak of unknown gas in northern India

Pope Francis

Pope urges Hungary to ‘open doors to others’ during Mass on banks of Danube

Joe Biden

Biden hails importance of free press at White House correspondents’ dinner

Pope Francis

Tens of thousands attend Mass with Pope on banks of Danube

Caitlyn took her own life after becoming fixated on a detention

Pupil, 16, took own life after 'hyper-fixation' on first school detention as father calls for help for autistic students

The baby was attacked in the Penyrheol area

Baby aged five months old mauled by dog and rushed to hospital in town plagued by fatal hound attacks

New advice is due to be released in weeks

'Dangerous and unfair': Trans pupils to be blocked from playing sport with opposite sex under new plans

Prince Harry's stay in Britain is set to be brief

Harry's visit to the UK for King Charles's coronation 'will be rapid trip lasting less than 24 hours'

Texas Mass Shooting

Search widens for suspect after five people shot in Texas

Members of the public will be invited to swear an oath of allegiance

Viewers of King Charles's coronation asked to swear allegiance to monarch in first multi-faith ceremony

Bob Neill made the striking comments on GB News

Senior Tory MP blames government backlog for small boats crisis and says he's 'not convinced' by new migrant bill

Texas Mass Shooting

Man kills five people in Texas after family complained about gunfire

Israel protest

Israelis rally for 17th week against judicial overhaul plans

Tate remains under house arrest in Romania

Teachers 'must not talk to pupils about Andrew Tate' after spate of 'shocking misogynistic incidents'

Jimmy Wales said he told Musk that Twitter was "making him stupid"

Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales says 'Twitter is making Elon Musk stupid' after billionaire's 'left-wing bias' claim

Latest News

See more Latest News

Francis

Pope meets Ukrainian refugees and Russian envoy in Hungary

Norway Freya Sculpture

Life-size sculpture of euthanised walrus unveiled in Norway

Khan's ULEZ scheme has been roundly criticised

Sadiq Khan risks parking fine after taking a stroll with mayor's Range Rover 4x4 parked on double yellow lines
Gove made the comments on the second day of the Scottish Tories' conference

Michael Gove claims SNP will drop demand for Scottish independence after 'over-reaching'

Stelling made the sudden announcement today

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling announces he's leaving Soccer Saturday after nearly 30 years
Calls for Ofsted's reform followed Ms Perry's death

'She wasn't inadequate': Sister of head who took own life after bad Ofsted report calls for boycott of 'reign of terror'
Yates gave his partner a chilling nickname

Fiance found dead after being hunted for Marelle Sturrock's suspected murder had 'chilling' nickname for her
People cross into Egypt after being evacuated from Sudan

Civilian death toll tops 400 as battle for Sudan continues

The scene of the deadly crash in California

California man found guilty of killing three boys after doorbell prank

Forensics investigate the scene

Two stabbed in London nightclub knife rampage as bloodied clothes seen at King's Cross nightlife spot

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William is due to feature in a fly-on-the-wall documentary

William 'to feature in intimate fly-on-the-wall documentary' after Harry's Netflix series

Charles and Camilla appear in new portraits ahead of the coronation

New portraits of King Charles and Camilla show couple beaming at Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation
Angela Kelly has moved to the Lake District after being kicked off the Windsor Estate by King Charles

Late Queen's confidante cast out by King Charles - as he kicks dresser out of home on Windsor Estate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal commentator takes aim at Charles and Camilla's backstory

'Charles and Camilla don't represent a moral monarchy' says royal commentator

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system
'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’
David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence

David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence
"With around 400 of the British nationals trapped in Sudan no either back in Britain or on flights home, there are still well over a thousand who haven't made it to the airport" says Marr.

Andrew Marr: Most of us like a flutter but for some gambling can be a drug as addictive as smack
Nick Ferrari and James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dodges apology to Brits who feel 'abandoned' in Sudan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit