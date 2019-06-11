Labour Tables Motion To Prevent Next Tory Leader Proroguing For No-Deal Brexit

11 June 2019, 16:12 | Updated: 11 June 2019, 16:21

The Labour Party says it plans to use the opposition day debate to seize control of the House of Commons order paper in order to prevent no-deal Brexit and the proroguing by a new Tory leader.

Labour has tabled a cross-party motion that would see the parliamentary agenda handed to MPs on Tuesday 25th June.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the party will use its opposition time on Wednesday to try to give MPs control of the agenda to give them a chance to introduce measures and legislation to prevent the UK leaving the European Union without a deal.

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood said the move would make it more difficult "if not impossible" for a new Conservative leader to say the UK will leave the European Union without a deal at the end of October.

Any legislation could also prevent a future Prime Minister proroguing Parliament to force through no-deal Brexit on October 31st.

The intervention comes as several candidates in the Conservative Party leadership contest have vowed to force through a no-deal.

- What Is Proroguing? Why Are Brexiteers Considering It? When Has It Been Used Before?

Labour frontbench
Labour frontbench. Picture: PA

Theo Usherwood said that successfully passing the motion would increase the likelihood of a general election, because the next Tory leader would have to change the arithmetic in Parliament.

"The only way to do that in any sizeable way is to have a general election," he said, adding that Labour were "cranking up the pressure" on the Conservative Party."

