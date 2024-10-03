Exclusive

‘Assisted dying laws are not fit for purpose’, Labour's Kim Leadbeater says, as MPs to get free vote on her bill

By Henry Moore

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater has told LBC “the law is not fit for purpose” as she detailed plans to propose legislation on assisted dying to Parliament.

Leadbeater, who represents Spen Valley, was placed first on the list of MPs to have her private members bill debated by parliament in the coming weeks and plans to start a “robust, compassionate and respectful” debate on the legalisation of assisted dying.

Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr, she said the UK’s current approach to assisted dying is “not working” and can lead to “harrowing, unbearable deaths” for those suffering with terminal illness.

“I think there's a real appetite, both within the public and within parliament, for this subject to be debated,” she told Andrew Marr on Thursday.

“It's a very emotional issue, but it's a very important issue, and I think the time is right now to have that debate like that.”

Critics of assisted dying, which would allow terminally ill people to be allowed to choose when they want to end their lives, have raised concerns it could lead to elderly people or those suffering from other illnesses dying prematurely.

“I understand people's concerns about the slippery slope, but also, I think the really important point on this is the law as it stands is not fit for purpose,” Ms Leadbeater continued.

Currently, terminally ill Brits must choose between an often painful death or breaking the law by attempting to end their own lives, Ms Leadbeater explained.

She said: “So you've currently got a situation where its suffering or suicide.

“Now, I believe that people deserve the autonomy and the choice to choose a different path and to choose have dignity in their end of life. And it's about choice that's a really important thing.

“It is about their choice. It's about their autonomy, and at the moment, as I've laid out, you know, the situation for them, the law is not doing its job. It's not providing safety, it's not providing protection.”

On whether her plans would also apply to those suffering with mental health problems, she said: “I'm quite clear, this is about people who have a diagnosis of terminal illness, so it's not about people who have got chronic health conditions, it's not about people with disabilities. It's not about any of those other groups. And you've got to be really clear about that from the start.

“There is absolutely no proposal from me that this would talk about mental health conditions and depression.”

Recent reporting has suggested the Labour leadership has been keen to fast track a vote on assisted dying but Leadbeater has insisted this proposal is entirely hers.

“This is my decision to do this private member's bill. No pressure has come from anywhere on me on the subject.

“I think this would give people the choice that they're entitled to look everybody has the right to a good life, but I also believe that where possible, everybody has the right to a good death, and they have the right to choose what that looks like, if they possibly can.

“So I think it would take away fear. I think it would take away uncertainty from people who are already suffering in lots of ways, and it will provide reassurance.”