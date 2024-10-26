Labour MP Mike Amesbury 'cooperating with police' investigating assault involving backbencher

Labour MP Mike Amesbury says he is cooperating with police investigating reports of an assault involving the backbencher. Picture: Alamy/Google

By Chay Quinn

Labour MP Mike Amesbury says he is cooperating with police investigating reports of an assault involving the backbencher.

The Member of Parliament for Runcorn and Helsby was seen in footage on social media which purported to show him in the aftermath of an altercation on Friday night.

After reports emerged, Mr Amesbury, 55, said in a statement: "Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

“This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during this incident.

“I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, cooperate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.

“I remain fully committed to working hard for the people of Runcorn and Helsby, and am determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community.”

Cheshire Police confirmed: "At 2.48am on Saturday 26 October, police were called to reports of an assault in Frodsham.

"A caller reported he had been assaulted by a man in Main Street.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesperson for The Labour Party said: "We are aware of an incident that took place last night. We understand that Mike Amesbury MP approached Cheshire Police to report what happened this morning himself and that he will cooperate with any inquiries they have."

Mr Amesbury has been the MP for the area since 2017.