Labour MP found to be renting out flats with black mould and infested with ants

Jas Athwal owns 15 rental flats making him the biggest landlord in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

An investigation has found a newly-elected Labour MP has been renting out properties infested with ants and ridden with black mould, according to reports.

The 15 rental flats that Jas Athwal owns makes the newly-elected MP for Ilford South the biggest landlord in the House of Commons.

Nearly half of the tenants living in one block of seven flats owned by Mr Athwal have claimed they had to clean their bathroom ceilings on a regular basis to remove mould, the BBC reports.

The investigation also found evidence of ant infestations in a number of the seven properties with one resident saying: “The ants are everywhere. They are on my kid’s body and on their clothes."

The Labour MP has also admitted that his properties do not have the necessary property licences to comply with a scheme that he had introduced when leader of Redbridge Council after previously claiming he was in line with the rules.

Mr Athwal is the Jas Athwal is the newly-elected Labour MP for Ilford South. Picture: Alamy

Mr Athwal promised the issues will be resolved “swiftly” and said he was "profoundly sorry" after claiming he was "shocked" to hear of residents' issues.

He said he had not been aware of the problems due to the properties being managed by an agency.

One resident claimed the letting agency had threatened to evict them if they complained about issues in their property or started claiming benefits.

In 2018, Mr Athwal shared an article about a local landlord being fined by the council, saying: "Rogue landlords, we are coming for you."

The BBC found the communal areas of the flats, which are above an empty shop in Ilford, to be dirty and the lights did not work while fire alarms were hanging loose from the ceiling.

One resident reportedly said: "The whole ceiling would be black if we didn’t clean it every few weeks.”

Many of the residents spoken to wished to remain anonymous over fears of being evicted, with one saying: "Please don’t use my name. Finding a new flat is very difficult."

Mr Athwal and his property manager were slow to respond to complaints or were completely unresponsive, according to the residents.

During the BBC’s investigation, the property manager was informed of the reporter’s visit before tenants started to get calls from him.

After receiving these calls the residents reportedly became hesitant about speaking with one resident who had spoken on camera later asking that the interview was not used.

In response to this, Mr Athwal said: "I am, of course, more than happy for tenants to provide updates to journalists.”