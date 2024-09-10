Only one Labour MP votes against cutting winter fuel payment for pensioners as more than 50 absentees revealed

10 September 2024, 20:18

Only one Labour MP voted against cutting the winter fuel payment for all but the country's poorest pensioners
Only one Labour MP voted against cutting the winter fuel payment for all but the country's poorest pensioners. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Only one Labour MP voted against cutting the winter fuel payment for all but the country's poorest pensioners.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jon Trickett, the MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, said he voted against Sir Keir Starmer’s government over concerns about more pensioners falling into poverty.

Despite a further 52 Labour MPs not recording a vote, the Conservative motion to block the measure was defeated by 348 to 288 votes - a majority of 120.

Labour had previously said they would not hold a vote on the decision but u-turned after facing a backlash over the move that will see 10 million people stripped of their fuel allowance this winter.

Jon Trickett, the MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, said he voted against Sir Keir Starmer’s government
Jon Trickett, the MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, said he voted against Sir Keir Starmer’s government. Picture: Alamy

The number of recipients is expected to reduce from 11.4 million to 1.5 million, saving the exchequer around £1.4bn this year.

Shouts of "shame" could be heard in the House of Commons chamber as the result of the vote was announced.

It is unclear how many Labour MPs actively abstained as not voting does not automatically equate to an abstention given they may have received permission to miss it for reasons, such as travel, medical appointments, or official meetings.

But among the 52 Labour MPs to note vote were Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, Paymaster General Nick Thomas-Symonds, Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty, Defence minister Maria Eagle and Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson.

But among the 52 Labour MPs to note vote were Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn
But among the 52 Labour MPs to note vote were Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn. Picture: Alamy

A Labour source is claiming that only a dozen of the MPs who did not vote were “not authorised”.

Labour suggest the numbers not present in the vote are typical and say the average number of Labour MPs absent is 51.

Five of the seven Labour MPs suspended from the Parliamentary party for voting against the government over the two-child benefit cap also backed the Tory motion, as did former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other members of his independent alliance.

Read more: Winter fuel payment axe to go ahead after more than 50 Labour MPs fail to back Starmer’s plan

Read more: Keir Starmer defends scrapping winter fuel payments - as he warns autumn Budget will be 'painful'

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was among those to vote against the measure
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was among those to vote against the measure. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trickett's rebellion means he could also be suspended from Labour given the vote was subject to a three-line whip, which means MPs should vote according to their party's position.

In a statement on social media, he said: "This winter will be extremely difficult for my constituents of all ages. After years of obscene profiteering by energy companies, they are hiking bills once again."

He said that pensioner poverty "can be a matter of life and death" and he has worked "behind the scenes to try and change the government's position, but to no avail".

"I could not in good conscience vote to make my constituents poorer," he added.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the squeeze in July
Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the squeeze in July. Picture: Alamy

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the measure in July as part of a series of measures to fill a “£22bn black hole” in the public finances.

However, some MPs from Labour's side, as well as charities and opposition MPs, have been calling for a U-turn, saying the policy will leave less well-off pensioners with "a heart-breaking choice between heating and eating this winter".

Among the Labour MPs who spoke out against the cut ultimately abstained from the vote was Rachel Maskell, who said pensioners will be "frightened" to turn on the lights in case they cannot pay their bills.

Two others, Imran Hussain and Rebecca Long-Bailey, abstained.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

From top left, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, from bottom left, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Carmel Gat

Israel releases video of Gaza tunnel where it says militants killed six hostages

A damaged plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after colliding with another plane on a taxiway

‘That was terrifying’: Plane’s tail knocked over in collision on Atlanta taxiway

Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein in 'stable' condition after emergency heart surgery

The main entrance to the NHS hospital, Kettering, England.

Patient found dead in hospital's industrial catering oven as police investigate

Metropolitan Police In London

Metropolitan Police constable sacked after using antisemitic language at work

King Charles and Queen Camilla will go on tour in October

King Charles set to visit cancer expert on tour to Australia and Samoa this October

American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi pictured at her graduation

American activist killed in West Bank ‘shot unintentionally by Israeli forces’

The winter fuel payment has now been scrapped

What is the winter fuel payment and why has it been axed?

People walk through floodwaters following a dam collapse in Maiduguri, Nigeria

Dam collapse in Nigeria sweeps deadly zoo reptiles into flooded communities

Mel Stride's been knocked out of the race to be the next Tory leader

Mel Stride knocked out of Tory leadership contest - as only four candidates remain

Damage to a multi-storey building in Ramenskoye, outside Moscow, following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack

Woman killed near Moscow after more than 140 Ukrainian drones target Russia

Russian and Chinese warships sail in the Peter the Great Gulf during Ocean-2024 strategic command and staff exercises in Russia

Russia begins massive naval drills together with China

Video footage showed patrons of the La Guérite restaurant on Sainte-Marguerite island, off Cannes, cheerfully mixing two vintages of world-renowned Petrus in a bowl

Outcry as diners tip dozens of bottles of vintage £3,200 Petrus into a bowl to make '£100,000' sangria

Millions of pensioners are set to miss out on winter fuel payments

Winter fuel payment axe to go ahead after more than 50 Labour MPs fail to back Starmer’s plan

Lady Justice Thirlwall has criticsed those questioning the conviction of Lucy Letby

‘Outpouring of comments’ about killer nurse Lucy Letty’s convictions ‘distressing for victims’ parents,’ inquiry hears

Steve Dymond, 63, was found dead at his home in Portsmouth, Hampshire, in May 2019, seven days after taking part in the show.

'No causal link' between the appearance of Steve Dymond on The Jeremy Kyle Show and his death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gemma Arterton said she only felt brave enough to stand up for herself because she was older

Gemma Arterton has revealed her battle with Hollywood director who tried to force her to do an unscripted sex scene
Palestinians look at the destruction caused by an Israeli air strike on a tent camp in Muwasi in the Gaza Strip

At least 19 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza tent camp, say Palestinians

Riots were sparked in an estate in Cardiff following the deaths of two teenagers in a road traffic collision

Dozens charged after Cardiff riots sparked by deaths of two teenagers in e-bike crash

Zachariah Olivier, Adrian Rudolph de Wet and William Musora in court in Polokwane, South Africa

South African farmers accused of killing two women and feeding them to pigs

The injuries from what was believed to be an XL Bully (right stock image)

Girl, 4, rushed to hospital after being mauled by two 'XL Bullies' while playing in park with mum
he Prince of Wales has appeared in public for the first time since the Princess of Wales shared a deeply personal video and heartfelt message about her cancer journey

William reveals delight at 'good news' that Kate's chemotherapy has finished but 'there's a long way to go'
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the TUC congress at Brighton

Keir Starmer says he ‘makes no apologies’ ahead of key vote to axe cash for pensioners

A police officer in Copenhagen

Man held in Denmark on terrorism charges over arson at Jewish woman’s home

Jason Hoganson seen outside HM Prison Durham

Actor who starred in cult 1980s film before his life spiralled into crime among inmates freed under Labour's prison plan
The flooded Red River next to the Long Bien bridge in Hanoi

Death toll from Vietnam storm rises to 87, with 70 people missing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video
Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Kate has completed cancer treatment

Watch: Kate's moving video after revealing she has finished chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit