Exclusive

Labour tabling motion to ban MPs from second jobs, Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

Sir Keir Starmer told LBC the motion will be voted on on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Daisy Stephens

Sir Keir Starmer has told LBC that Labour will put down a Commons motion calling for MPs to be banned from holding paid directorships or consultancies.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on his regular monthly Call Keir show, the Labour leader said the motion would be voted on on Wednesday.

"We are going to put to Parliament on Wednesday a vote which is going to ask MPs to vote to get rid of paid directorships and paid consultancies and change the rules in Parliament," he told Nick.

"We are putting that down.

"It is for every MP to decide how they want to vote on that.

"That will perhaps be a measure of where people are on how we actually move this forward."

Sir Keir made the announcement in response to a question from a member of the public asking for his views on second jobs for MPs.

"I'd really like you not to refer to the conservative party at all," the caller added, saying he was "interested in your values" and did not want the response to be an excuse to criticise other politicians.

"I strongly believe that paid consultancies and directorships should just be outlawed," said Sir Keir.

"We've been arguing that for quite a long time in the Labour party because there's pretty obviously the potential for a conflict of interest, and we've seen that in the last few weeks.

Sir Keir added there was a "strong case" for second jobs to be banned, but conceded there should be exceptions, citing the example of Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, who is an A&E doctor.

"Beyond that, I think, I think the time has come to say 'second jobs must go', and that was our position going into the 2019 general election."

He added: "A clean, stronger line needs to be drawn."

Sir Keir rejected allegations that he himself had broken Parliament's rules by using his office for a Zoom call for another 'Call Keir' event, branding the accusation "complete and utter nonsense".

"We were going round the country virtually because it was the middle of lockdown, and therefore I'm the leader of opposition, I've got to get out, talk to businesses, talk to the public et cetera, and I'm not allowed to get out because of restrictions, so we did a virtual one," he said.

"It's exactly what the leader of the opposition should be doing."

He added: "The idea, as leader of the opposition, I can't talk to the public... it only has to be said in one sentence to be seen to be ridiculous."

This story is being updated.