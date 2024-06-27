'Labour Party member' arrested over Westminster honeytrap sexting scandal released on bail

Houses of Parliament. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A man arrested over the Westminster honeytrap scandal, who is believed to be a member of the Labour Party, has been released on bail.

The man, aged in his mid-twenties, was arrested on suspicion of harassment and offences under the Online Safety Act in Islington on Wednesday.

Labour was notified of the arrest of a party member and suspended him, LBC understands.

The man has since been released until a date in late September and "the investigation remains ongoing", the Met said on Thursday.

A probe was launched following a report of unsolicited messages being sent to MPs and others with links to Parliament earlier in the year.

Former MP William Wragg resigned the Tory whip after revealing that he handed over the phone numbers of fellow MPs to a man on a dating app.

He said he was “scared” that the man “had compromising things on me” as he had previously shared intimate pictures of himself.

The unknown scammer is said to have used the aliases "Charlie" and "Abi" while sending flirtatious messages to attempt to coax MPs and other figures in political circles into sending explicit pictures.

Mr Wragg resigned from his role leading the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and as vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee.

William Wragg. Picture: Official government portrait

Fellow Tory Dr Luke Evans called for a full review of Parliament's system of investigating incidents reported by MPs after he was also targeted.

A Met spokesperson said: "On Wednesday June 26, police executed a warrant at an address in Islington.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of harassment and committing offences under the Online Safety Act.

"He was taken into custody and has since been bailed until a date in late September.

"The arrest relates to an investigation being carried out by the Met's Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team following reports of unsolicited messages sent to MPs and others.

"The investigation remains ongoing."