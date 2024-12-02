Labour pledges to fix all Grenfell-style cladding on Government-funded buildings in five years

2 December 2024, 00:02

Labour is set to pledge to fix all Grenfell-style cladding on buildings in Government-funded schemes within five years.
Labour is set to pledge to fix all Grenfell-style cladding on buildings in Government-funded schemes within five years. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Labour is set to pledge to fix all Grenfell-style cladding on buildings in Government-funded schemes within five years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Remediation Acceleration Plan launched by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner will mandate that all buildings over 18 metres tall in Government schemes will have dangerous cladding removed before the end of 2029.

Every building over 11 metres tall with unsafe cladding will have been remediated, have a date for completion or landlords will be liable for penalties by the same date.

Read More: 'The system has to work differently': Minister vows to 'reform the machine of government' as Starmer looks to reset

Read More: Could Elon Musk give Nigel Farage's Reform party a huge cash injection in a bid to reshape British politics?

Ms Rayner described the plans as "decisive action", but campaigners have labelled them as "extremely disappointing" proposals that will "only make a horribly complicated process worse".

Housing Minister Angela Rayner described the plans as "decisive action", but campaigners have labelled them as "extremely disappointing" proposals that will "only make a horribly complicated process worse".
Housing Minister Angela Rayner described the plans as "decisive action", but campaigners have labelled them as "extremely disappointing" proposals that will "only make a horribly complicated process worse". Picture: Alamy

The plan will be launched on Monday alongside proposals drawn up with housing developers on how they can speed up work to fix buildings for which they are responsible.

Ms Rayner said the "pace of remediation has been far too slow for far too long", more than seven years after the Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people.

An inquiry into the 2017 fire found that victims, bereaved and survivors were "badly failed".

The west London tower block was covered in combustible products because of the "systematic dishonesty" of firms that made and sold the cladding and insulation, inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said in September's report.

Ms Rayner said the "pace of remediation has been far too slow for far too long", more than seven years after the Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people.
Ms Rayner said the "pace of remediation has been far too slow for far too long", more than seven years after the Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people. Picture: Alamy

End Our Cladding Scandal, a group representing leaseholders impacted by unsafe buildings, said that they are "still far from a comprehensive solution" on building safety.

The group said in a statement: "Labour's Remediation Acceleration Plan is extremely disappointing. These proposals will only make a

horribly complicated process worse with further layers of bureaucracy.

"The Government may be patting itself on the back by announcing a target date for all high-rise buildings in government-funded schemes to have been remediated; however, the Building Safety Fund first opened for registrations in June 2020, so a target date of nine years from then is underwhelming."

The group added: "We are still far from a comprehensive solution that will bring about the change innocent leaseholders and residents across the country need and deserve to see.

"There is still far too much uncertainty. Severe penalties will be meaningless without leaseholders and residents knowing for sure when homes will be made fully safe. This 'plan' will do little to change that."

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: "More than seven years on from the Grenfell tragedy, thousands of people have been left living in homes across this country with dangerous cladding.

"The pace of remediation has been far too slow for far too long. We are taking decisive action to right this wrong and make homes safe.

"Our Remediation Acceleration Plan will ensure those responsible for making buildings safe deliver the change residents need and deserve."

Building safety minister Alex Norris said the announcement marks "a major step towards ensuring every building is made safe".

He added: "Our Remediation Acceleration plan will fix buildings faster, identify all buildings with unsafe cladding and support vulnerable residents.

"This underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding residents and holding those responsible to account. We will not hesitate to actively pursue the owners of buildings who refuse to act."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elton John during the opening night curtain call for the new Elton John musical

Sir Elton John reveals he has lost eyesight on stage at West End musical after horror infection

NHS bosses are warning that A&E could become like a 'war zone' because of Sir Keir Starmer's targets for routine operations.

Starmer's plans for NHS will turn A&E into a 'war zone', bosses warn PM

Police officers have described the Notting Hill Carnival as a 'war zone' and 'hell' in a new survey which has been dismissed as part of an 'anti-carnival agenda' by organisers.

Notting Hill Carnival 'hell' slammed by police officers as 90% say they feel unsafe working at event

BBC bosses were warned of allegations about MasterChef host Gregg Wallace's on-set behaviour in 2017, new emails reportedly show.

Gregg Wallace allegations are 'tip of the iceberg' of misconduct at MasterChef, former contestant says

More than 20,000 migrants have crossed into Britain on small boats since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister on July 4.

More than 20,000 migrants cross into Britain since Labour election victory as party blames Tories

Marshall Brickman

Marshall Brickman, who co-wrote Annie Hall with Woody Allen, dies aged 85

Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher has shared that he and bandmate brother's mum Peggy had an underwhelming response to the news that the Britpop legends were reuniting.

Noel Gallagher shares hilarious reaction of mum Peggy to Oasis reunion news

Two children including a baby have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car at a Christmas market in Gloucestershire, police say.

Two children including baby among six hospitalised after car crash at Christmas market

My Chemical Romance pose for photographers in 2005 (Jeff Christensen/AP)

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar dies aged 44

South Korea Plastic Pollution Treaty

Negotiators fail to reach an agreement on plastic pollution treaty

A elderly white man can be seen wearing a dark flat cap, a brown jacket, a brown scarf and a black rucksack.

Police looking for man suspected of public order offence at pro-Palestine protest

Prince William wished him luck as Sinfield will be raising money for motor neurone disease charities.

Prince William pays tribute to late rugby star Rob Burrow before ultra-marathon MND fundraiser in his memory

The Syrian military rushed in reinforcements and struck Idlib city on Sunday in an attempt to stop insurgents from advancing further.

Syria launches counter-attacks after rebels seize Aleppo in brutal surprise offensive

Israel Lebanon

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, but tense ceasefire holds

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin signs off record Russian defence spending

Anti-crime campaigner Dr Lawrence Newport left the bike outside of Scotland Yard with a tracking device attached.

Police fail to find bike stolen outside Scotland Yard, as officers close case despite tracker

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kirstie Allsopp has criticised Gregg Wallace

Kirstie Allsopp claims Gregg Wallace told her 'totally unprofessional' story on set, as he slams 'middle-class women'
A Syrian army armoured vehicle abandoned in the village of Hass, south-west of Aleppo

Syria launches counter-attacks in bid to halt insurgents’ surprise advance

Tyler Kerry was found dead in Antalya

Shock as British tourist, 20, dies after being found at bottom of lift shaft in Turkey on family holiday
Opposition fighters stand on top of a captured Syrian army in the town of Maarat al-Numan, south-west of Aleppo

Syria sends in reinforcements to stop insurgents advancing after seizing Aleppo

File photo of trucks waiting to carry aid supplies near the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip

UN halts aid deliveries via main route into Gaza amid gang looting threat as experts raise famine fears
The speed limits will be considered by Birmingham council on Tuesday.

Birmingham pushes to cut speed limit to 20mph across the entire city

Protesters run away from police in Tbilisi as they rally in protest at the Georgian government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the EU for four years

More than 40 injured in Georgia during protests over suspension of EU talks

A displaced family sit round the fire in their tent at a camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

UN halts aid convoys through main Gaza crossing because of looting dangers

The Groucho Club

Man arrested after 'woman raped' at Soho's famous Groucho Club, as celebrity haunt remains closed
Surbiton Railway Station, Surbiton, London

Two teenage boys charged after police officers 'doused with chemicals at London railway station'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service
Andrew was nowhere to be seen as Sarah jetted off on holiday

Sarah Ferguson holidays in Vienna without Prince Andrew as 'concern' grows

The Princess Of Wales Visits HMP High Down With The Forward Trust

'Addiction is not a choice': Princess Kate urges public to change attitude towards those dependent on drink or drugs

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News