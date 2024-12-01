Exclusive

'The system has to work differently': Minister vows to 'reform the machine of government' as Starmer looks to reset

Pat McFadden has vowed to reform 'the machine of government'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Labour minister has warned that "the system has to work differently" if the government is to achieve its aims in power.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pat McFadden told LBC's Iain Dale that government ministers have to "get out of Whitehall" more often.

"Go to the best head teachers, go to the best police officers, use the best technology, go to innovative mayors - change the way that government runs," the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said.

"It is much harder to deliver these things unless we reform the machine of government itself."

Mr McFadden insisted his comments were not intended as a criticism of the civil service.

Read More: Keir Starmer to pledge 'plan for change' as he bids to reset Labour Government after 150 days in office

Read More: Keir Starmer announces new Iraq security deal as he accuses Tories of running 'open borders experiment'

But he added: "We are on the threshold of enormous change in the private sphere in the technological sense... it's changed vastly compared to ten years ago. There's not been enough change in the way that government works".

Mr McFadden's comments come as the Prime Minister seeks to hit reset on his rocky start to life in Number 10 - by laying out milestones he wants to achieve in office.

Starmer is set to reveal the goals which are said to align with his missions which were detailed in the election-winning Labour manifesto in July.

The goals come after a difficult first 150 days which has seen a negative reaction to Rachel Reeves's first Budget, the loss of key ally Sue Gray, flatlining economic growth and an uptick in inflation.

Starmer is set to launch what he calls the "next phase" of Government, as he announces the markers for his "missions" that Number 10 say will allow the public to hold Sir Keir and his team to account on their promises.

The milestones will run alongside public sector reform, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister is seeking to hit reset on his rocky start to life in Number 10 - by laying out milestones he wants to achieve in office. Picture: Alamy

This will include a focus on reforming Whitehall, spearheaded by the as-yet-unannounced new chief civil servant and Cabinet ministers, so it is geared towards the delivery of Labour's missions, according to Number 10.

The same focus will also influence decisions for next year's spending review, it has been suggested.

Labour's missions, as laid out in their July election manifesto, focus on economic growth, energy security and cleaner energy, the NHS, childcare and education systems, as well as crime and criminal justice.

Ahead of revealing the details, Sir Keir said in a statement: "This plan for change is the most ambitious yet honest programme for government in a generation.

"Mission-led government does not mean picking milestones because they are easy or will happen anyway - it means relentlessly driving real improvements in the lives of working people.

The goals come after a difficult first 150 days which has seen a negative reaction to Rachel Reeves's first Budget, the loss of key ally Sue Gray, flatlining economic growth and an uptick in inflation. Picture: Alamy

"We are already fixing the foundations and have kicked-started our first steps for change, stabilising the economy, setting up a new Border Security Command, and investing £22 billion in an NHS that is fit for the future.

"Our plan for change is the next phase of delivering this Government's mission.

"Some may oppose what we are doing and no doubt there will be obstacles along the way, but this Government was elected on mandate of change and our plan reflects the priorities of working people.

"Given the unprecedented challenges we have inherited we will not achieved this by simply doing more of the same, which is why investment comes alongside a programme of innovation and reform."

The so-called "missions" outlined in Labour's election manifesto focused on five key policy areas: kickstart economic growth; make Britain a clean energy superpower; take back our streets; break down barriers to opportunity; and build an NHS fit for the future.