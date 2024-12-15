Labour 'removes 13,500 migrants from Britain' - as Home Sec promises 'step change' on illegal working

15 December 2024, 00:02

Labour says more than 13,500 migrants have been deported from Britain since their election win - as Home Secretary Yvette Cooper promises a 'step change' in preventing illegal working.
Labour says more than 13,500 migrants have been deported from Britain since their election win - as Home Secretary Yvette Cooper promises a 'step change' in preventing illegal working. Picture: Alamy
LBC

By LBC

Labour says more than 13,500 migrants have been deported from Britain since their election win - as Home Secretary Yvette Cooper promises a 'step change' in preventing illegal working.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The party pledged during its general election campaign that it would deport more people without the right to stay in their first six months than any other half-year period since 2018.

The Home Office on Sunday said almost 13,500 migrants had been removed since the country went to the polls on July 4, which is the highest rate since 2019.

Read More: EU to demand access to UK fishing waters as Starmer seeks to reset Brexit relationship

Read More: 'A Great British institution': Starmer defends the sandwich after Badenoch says lunchbox staple is 'not real food'

The announcement comes amid a continued rise in Channel crossings, with more than 21,000 people having arrived in the UK by small boat alone over the same timeframe.

It claimed the Government was "on track" to deliver on its returns pledge, which would need to be met by early January.

Some 21,306 people have come to the UK via small boat since July 5, with 609 arrivals on Thursday making it the busiest December day for crossings on record.

A group of people thought to be migrants are driven away from the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, following a number of small boat incidents in the Channel. Picture date: Friday December 13, 2024.
Labour says more than 13,500 migrants have been deported from Britain since their election win. Picture: Alamy

Another 298 migrants made the journey on Friday, according to provisional Government figures.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who visited Rome on Saturday for talks with her Italian counterpart on people-smuggling, insisted the Labour administration had "intensified" border security measures since coming to office.

She pledged a crackdown on "exploitative" illegal working to address "the promise of illegal jobs that are used by criminal smuggling gangs to sell spaces in small boats".

New technology including body-worn cameras and fingerprint kits will be rolled out next year to more than 1,200 immigration enforcement officers in a bid to strengthen evidence that can be collected in raids, the Government said.

The Home Office said that a new "upstream communications campaign" aimed at debunking lies about job prospects in the UK told by people-smuggling gangs to encourage small boat crossings has also been launched.

Yvette Cooper UK Minister of the Interior participates in the Atreju event, the Brothers of Italy party at the Circus Maximus, on December 13, 2024 in Rome, Italy. 25th edition of Atreju, the Fratelli d'Italia party is held at the Circus Maximus, in Rome.
Before the announcement, Ms Cooper met her counterpart in Rome, Matteo Piandetosi, at the end of a week of diplomacy on border control. Picture: Alamy

It will include warnings to potential migrants about the exploitative practices of employers and the inhumane living conditions faced by workers, based on real testimonies, the department said.

Ms Cooper said: "Illegal working is a blight on our economy. It is deeply exploitative and undercuts those employers who do the right thing and play by the rules.

"Since the election, we have intensified our efforts to crackdown on exploitation and illegal working - the number of operations and arrests are up, and we are on track to meet our target of increasing removals to the highest level for five years.

"I am boosting the capabilities of our immigration enforcement officers to make sure they have the tools they need to further crack down on illegal working and shine a light on the hidden economy and false promises that criminal smuggling gangs are using to encourage people to cross the Channel in small boats.

"If you employ people illegally, you will face consequences. The rules must be respected and enforced."

Home Office data published last month showed the number of enforced returns had jumped to the highest level in nearly six years.

Some 2,061 took place in July to September 2024, up 12% on the previous quarter and an increase of 29% on the same period in 2023.

It is the highest quarterly total since October to December 2018 - when the figure was 2,087, according to Home Office data published on Thursday.

The latest figure covers the period that saw Labour win the general election on July 4.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes a speech as he and his wife Victoria host a children's Christmas party inside 10 Downing Street, in London, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)
The party pledged during its general election campaign that it would deport more people without the right to stay in their first six months than any other half-year period since 2018. Picture: Alamy

Before the announcement, Ms Cooper met her counterpart in Rome, Matteo Piandetosi, at the end of a week of diplomacy on border control.

She was also expected to attend the Atreju festival, an annual event organised by Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, speaking alongside Mr Piandetosi on tackling migration across Europe.

Previous speakers at the event have included former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, Hungarian prime minister Victor Orban and, in 2023, Rishi Sunak.

Ms Cooper's trip to Rome comes as the number of people crossing the Channel in small boats this year exceeded 34,500, a 19% increase on the same point in 2023.

Some 609 people made the journey on Thursday, making it the busiest December day for crossings on record. Another 298 migrants made the journey on Friday, according to provisional Government figures.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A new trailer for the Gavin & Stacey finale set to air this Christmas Day has teased an answer to the infamous 'fishing trip' mystery.

Gavin & Stacey 'fishing trip' mystery reveal teased in new trailer for Xmas finale

A person is fighting for life after a double-decker bus hit a railway bridge near Glasgow.

Eight injured and one fighting for life after double-decker bus hits railway bridge near Glasgow

The alleged Chinese 'spy' with links to Prince Andrew also met with Theresa May and David Cameron according to reports - as Reform UK MPs threaten to name him in Parliament.

Chinese 'spy' linked to Prince Andrew met with May and Cameron - as Reform MPs threatened to name him

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has travelled to Italy for migration talks with the nation's government.

Home Secretary visits Italy for crunch migration talks with right-wing government

A man who was arrested on suspicion of blackmailing TV presenter Alison Hammond will face no further action from police.

Man arrested suspected of blackmailing TV star Alison Hammond faces no further action from cops

People dressed as Father Christmas

Santas and Grinches hit the streets for annual SantaCon bar crawls

A man in costume in Deventer

Charles Dickens’ characters come alive in Dutch town enamoured with author

Isak Andic, founder of high street chain Mango, has died in a freak hiking accident near Barcelona, the brand says.

Billionaire founder of fashion chain Mango dies in freak accident on holiday

The shooting took place at the Loon Plage migrant camp near Dunkirk (file photo)

At least four killed after shooting at migrant camp in northern France

Brussels will demand access to British fishing waters and force the UK to follow EU laws as the price of a new trade deal for Sir Keir Starmer.

EU to demand access to UK fishing waters as Starmer seeks to reset Brexit relationship

The 'controversial' map has angered Ukrainian FA

Ukraine FA hit back at Fifa's 'unacceptable error' and 'controversial' map amid World Cup 2026 qualifying draw

Scientists claim there's an 'unprecedented risk' to life caused by 'mirror life' research

Creating 'mirror bacteria' could cause 'unprecedented risk' and wipe out life on earth, scientists warn

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has given new information on striker Michail Antonio after the player was hospitalised in a horror crash while driving his Ferrari in Essex.

West Ham boss gives new update on Michail Antonio's injury after horror supercar crash

Drones have been spotted in New Jersey, as concerns mount

Concerns grow amid multiple sightings of unidentified 'mysterious' drones spotted over New Jersey

Mikheil Kavelashvili

Ex-footballer becomes new President of Georgia

Gavin And Stacey Filming In Barry, Wales

Mathew Horne feels 'protective' over Gavin And Stacey co-star James Corden as he slaps down rumours of fall out

Latest News

See more Latest News

Servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade fire a 2s1 self-propelled 122mm howitzer towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar

Ukrainian drones strike Russia as Kyiv reels from air attacks

Daylight saving has been criticised by lawmakers in the US

Trump to ban 'costly' daylight saving time in the US as he slams its 'inefficiency'

Participants celebrate after hearing the news that South Korea’s parliament voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean parliament votes to impeach President over martial law order

Mikheil Kavelashvili

Former Manchester City footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili elected new President of Georgia

Walter Souza Braga Netto points

Brazilian police arrest ex-Bolsonaro cabinet member in coup plot probe

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Top diplomats discuss Syria’s transition after Assad deposed

c

'Chinese spy' was 'invited' to Buckingham Palace by Prince Andrew - as calls grow for identity to be revealed
Tradespeople in the UK are sieged by mental illnesses, according to new study

Construction workers 'four times more likely' to take their own life as 7,000 deaths linked to mental illness
Doctors have warned against the dangers of excessive consumption of seed oils

Doctors warn against dangers of cooking oil amid links to colon cancer increases

c

Suella Braverman leads calls for identity of 'Chinese spy’ linked to Prince Andrew to be revealed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King has spoken about the "battle" to maintain "timeless skills" as he met artists and craftspeople.

Beaming King Charles steps out for annual Christmas fair celebrating traditional crafts

England, London, View Of Buckingham Palace

Palace investigating following reports member of Buckingham Palace staff arrested after Christmas party
Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News