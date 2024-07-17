Labour revives plans to phase out smoking as it relights Rishi Sunak's tobacco bill

17 July 2024, 12:35

Young Caucasian woman lighting a cigarette in the UK. Labour is reviving Rishi Sunak's plan to phase out smoking
Young Caucasian woman lighting a cigarette in the UK. Labour is reviving Rishi Sunak's plan to phase out smoking. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Labour has revived plans to phase out smoking and impose restrictions on the sale and marketing of vapes to children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The move, which has the backing of scores of health campaigners and charities, was introduced by the last Conservative government but was shelved after the election was called.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill progressively increases the age at which people can buy tobacco so that future generations will never legally be able to do so.

King Charles reading the King's Speech
King Charles reading the King's Speech. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Plans to get Britain building, nationalise railways and tax private schools confirmed in Starmer's first King's Speech

Read More: King's Speech Live: Planning reform and growth at heart of King's Speech

It prevents anyone born after January 1 2009, from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

The Bill also paves the way for reforms to vaping sales and their branding to reduce their appeal to children and young people.

Flavours such as bubble gum and candy floss could also face curbs as research shows children prefer them to other flavours such as menthol.

Also included in the Bill are restrictions on the packaging and display of other products, such as tobacco pouches, that can draw children into smoking.

The King's Speech sets out how the "Bill will provide ministers with powers to regulate the flavours, packaging and display of vapes and other nicotine products."

Trading Standards officials will also be given more powers to fine retailers who sell vapes and tobacco to under-18s.

Smoking is the single biggest cause of cancer in the world and is linked to at least 16 types of the disease, including lung, bladder and pancreatic cancer.

Chief medical officer for England, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, said: "A smoke-free country would prevent disease, disability and premature deaths long into the future.

"Smoking causes harm across the life course from stillbirth, asthma in children, cancer, strokes, heart attacks and dementia.

"Most smokers wish they had never started. Secondhand smoke causes harm, including to vulnerable people.

"The Bill to create a smoke-free country in the King's Speech would be a major step forward in public health."

The King's Speech also set out how the Government will restrict the advertising of junk food to children and the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bacchus by Giambologna in the Bargello museum in Florence

Tourist sparks outrage in Florence after simulating sex with beloved statue of Bacchus

King Charles III looks up as he reads the King's Speech, as Queen Camilla sits beside him during the State Opening of Parliament i

Read in Full: King Charles's speech delivering Keir Starmer's vision for Britain

The Government has pledged to 'make work pay' with its 'new deal for working people'.

Government vows to ban zero-hour contracts and deliver new living wage in fresh deal for working people

King Charles III has outlined the government's legislative plans for the year ahead

Plans to get Britain building, nationalise railways and tax private schools confirmed in Starmer's first King's Speech

The Troubles saw British soldiers deployed on the streets of Northern Ireland

Government announces plans to repeal controversial Northern Ireland Legacy Act, facing backlash from veterans

The Commissioner will be outside the normal military chain of command

Starmer unveils Armed Forces Commissioner amid military morale crisis to address recruitment woes and living conditions

The King's Speech : at a glance

Planning reform blitz, ban on zero-hour contracts and Sunak’s smoking bill revived: the King’s Speech in brief

Police have released CCTV images from the Hackney shooting

Girl, 9, critically injured in Hackney shooting 'may never speak again' as police release CCTV images of motorcyclist

Jay Slater's family will fly back with his body

Jay Slater's family to return to UK with his body as his heartbroken mum begins funeral plans

English cricketer James Vince

England cricket star James Vince and his family ‘living in fear’ after home attacked twice in middle of the night

Six people were found dead at a luxury hotel in Bangkok died from cyanide

Six people who died 'foaming at the mouth' in five-star luxury Thai hotel were poisoned by drinks laced with cyanide

Live
King Charles III reads the King's Speech from the Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords chamber.

King's Speech Live: Planning reform and growth at heart of King's Speech

UK inflation remains unchanged

UK inflation remains unchanged at 2% - holding steady at Bank of England's target rate

Rachel Reeves is facing calls to launch an inheritance tax raid on pension pots

Rachel Reeves faces calls to launch inheritance tax raid on pension pots in bid to raise extra £2 billion a year

Keir Starmer will reform the planning system

Local residents to lose power to block new housing as Starmer vows to 'get rid of brakes on planning system'

Exclusive
The Bibby Stockholm is now almost full with 410 people on board, LBC has learned

Mutiny on the Bibby: Migrants go on hunger strike and protests erupt on ‘hell barge’ Bibby Stockholm

Latest News

See more Latest News

A third pro is said to have been named as a 'person of interest' in the Strictly investigation

'Third Strictly professional dancer named' as 'person of interest' in investigation into abuse and bullying claims
Joe Biden has vowed to outlaw the gun used to shoot at Donald Trump

Joe Biden vows to outlaw assault rifle gunman used to shoot at Donald Trump, as he says 'politics has got too heated'
Police confirmed the human remains belonged to missing teen Jay Slater after a 29-day search

Jay Slater's mother 'wants to see him one last time' after Spanish authorities confirm body found is her missing son
Enzo Fernandez filmed himself and his Argentina teammates singing an offensive song

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez slammed by teammate Fofana for 'uninhibited racism' after offensive chant
Boris Johnson and Donald Trump

Boris Johnson urges Donald Trump to support Ukraine in one-on-one meeting

Snipers weren't placed on the "sloping roof" used by the shooter who attempted to assassinate Presidential nominee Donald Trump over "safety concerns", the head of the US Secret Service has admitted.

Snipers weren't placed on 'sloping roof' used by would-be Trump assassin over 'safety' concerns
Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife on June 17

GoFundMe gives update on ‘next steps’ for £58,000 Jay Slater fundraiser as teen's body found
King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Gareth Southgate, an Englishman through and through, is one of our most successful managers

Why the next England manager must be… English

Bob Menendez has been found guilty on all counts in his corruption trial

US Senator Bob Menendez found guilty on all counts in corruption trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa
Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss

'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit