Labour 'could be forced to hike taxes or cut spending' as cost of government borrowing soars

9 January 2025, 08:10

Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Chancellor may have to raise taxes again or cut public spending by the rising costs of government borrowing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Borrowing costs rose to the highest level in 17 years amid a sell-off in the bond markets.

This could cut into the financial headroom that Labour could have to work with in a potentially worrying sign of how investors see fiscal sustainability in the UK.

This also contributed to a slump in the value of the pound, which dropped to its lowest level since April last year.

Sterling dropped by as much as 1.1% to 1.233 against the dollar on Wednesday.

Read more: UK economy 'headed for worst of all worlds', CBI tells Rachel Reeves after Budget fiasco

Read more: Chancellor Rachel Reeves admits she was wrong to say she wouldn't have to raise taxes before election

Former Cabinet Secretary Gus O’Donnell tells Andrew Marr that the government ‘will have to get very tight on spending’.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year UK gilt, which reflects the cost of government borrowing, climbed by roughly 12 basis points to a peak of 4.81%. It was the highest reading since the 2008 financial crisis.

The rise in gilt yields has an inverse effect on the price of these government bonds, which fell as a result on Wednesday.

The cost of longer-term borrowing also continued to rise, with the yield of 30-year gilts at their highest level since 1998.

They were up around 10 basis points to a peak of 5.36%.

Lord Gus O'Donnell, who served as cabinet secretary during the Blair, Brown and Cameron premierships, warned that the current Number 10 needed "more intellectual heft" and "economic expertise" to deal with the Spending Review.

"They are going to have to be very tight on spending. This is going to be a pretty brutal Spending Review. There are going to be lots of departments who are upset... but it's manageable," he told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Asked if he believed Downing Street had the intellectual heft to deal with the review, he said: "The answer is no, and it's very clear. Who in No 10 has done a Spending Review before? I don't know of anybody.

"So, yes, they need more intellectual heft. They need more economic expertise."

Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

Globally, there has been a wider sell-off in government bonds in recent months in the face of worries that US President-elect Donald Trump could introduce a tariff policy which would be inflationary for many international economies.

US Treasury yields also moved firmly higher on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield rising to 4.69% - its highest since April last year.

It came after reports of resilience in the US economy cast doubts over expectations for further cuts to interest rates.

In the UK, the rise in yields came as the Debt Management Office (DMO) sold £4.25 billion of notes on Wednesday, having sold £2.25 billion a day earlier.

Last year, the DMO said it expected to sell about £296.9 billion of notes over the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The rise in government borrowing costs poses a challenge for Chancellor Rachel Reeves, putting pressure on the Treasury's ability to increase public spending amid the prospect of higher interest costs.

After the autumn Budget, Ms Reeves was left with only £9.9 billion of headroom to meet her revised fiscal rules. This came despite a £40 billion package of tax increases to fuel higher spending.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

Higher debt interest costs may mean the Chancellor would need to trim spending plans or bring in more revenue than expected to meet the fiscal rules.

Kallum Pickering, chief economist at brokerage Peel Hunt, said: "If bond yields rise further, Reeves may be forced to make the economically damaging decision of further increasing taxes or cutting back on planned public spending to balance the books."

The Chancellor committed last year to having only one fiscal tax-changing event a year.

The Treasury said she would leave "no stone unturned in her determination to deliver economic growth and fight for working people".

"No one should be under any doubt that meeting the fiscal rules is non-negotiable and the Government will have an iron grip on the public finances," a spokesperson said.

"UK debt is the second lowest in the G7 and only the OBR's forecast can accurately predict how much headroom the government has - anything else is pure speculation."

Expert calls Rachel Reeves' promise not to raise taxes again 'dangerous'

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I'm obviously not going to get ahead... it's up to the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) to make their forecasts and they'll make their forecasts at the spring statement in the usual way.

"But I would say when the Government came into office we made very clear why it's so important to manage the public finances to deal with the £22 billion black hole that was in the public finances, because having stability in the public finances is precursor to having economic stability and economic growth."

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride claimed the Chancellor's spending and borrowing plans in the Budget are "making it more expensive for the Government to borrow".

"We should be building a more resilient economy, not raising taxes to pay for fiscal incompetence," he wrote in a post on social media.

"Labour's decision to allow debt to continue rising ever higher leaves us vulnerable even to small changes in markets."

Michiel Tukker, senior European rates strategist at ING, said it may take some time for borrowing costs to swing back lower.

He said: "Myriad factors contributed to the stretch higher, including Labour's spending ambitions, sticky inflation, higher US rates and supply pressures.

"We still see gilt yields settling lower later in the year, but as long as these factors linger, a change in direction may take some time."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Palisades Fire burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

Fresh fire breaks out in Hollywood as deadly blazes burn out of control

Hollywood A-listers shared their devastation at losing their homes to the California wildfires

The Hollywood stars whose dream homes have burned to the ground as devastating LA wildfires destroy California

Ministers could bring back retired general to lead UK armed forces amid major reforms and budget threats

Ministers could bring back retired general to lead UK armed forces amid major reforms and budget threats

'There is a deal to be done' between Trump, Musk and the UK, former Bank of England Chief Economist tells LBC

'There is a deal to be done' between Trump, Musk and the UK, former Bank of England Chief Economist tells LBC

Donald Trump has called on the California governor to resign

'This is a true tragedy': Donald Trump blames Biden and California governor for spread of 'apocalyptic' wildfires

Rampaging LA wildfires declared ‘national disaster'

Hollywood Boulevard evacuated as 'apocalyptic' fires spread with 130,000 told to flee and death toll rising

Lebanese politicians attending a parliament session in Beirut

Lebanese parliament tries for 12th time to elect new president

Gorka said any ‘serious ally of the US’ should be committed to counter-terrorism to protect the so-called special relationship between the UK and US.

UK should take back British members of ISIS in Syria, Trump’s counter-terrorism chief said.

A memorial at Apalachee High School after the shooting in September

Pupil arrested with gun at school which saw deadly shooting

A firefighter battles the Eaton Fire in Altadena (Ethan Swope/AP)

Five dead as wildfires burn out of control across Los Angeles area

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump pause at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter

Donald Trump joins visitors paying respects to Jimmy Carter

Hunter Biden Informant Charges

Ex-FBI informant who made up story about Bidens given six-year sentence

The Pacific Palisades is a neighbourhood that is thought to house A-list celebrities including Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon and more.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's $6.5m house razed to the ground - as celebs including Anna Faris and Diane Warren have homes destroyed
Rampaging LA wildfires declared ‘national disaster' - as death toll rises to five and with 100,000 evacuated

Rampaging LA wildfires declared ‘national disaster' - as death toll rises to five with 130,000 evacuated

An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants is escorted by a French Warship across the English Channel

UK to target people traffickers with ground-breaking sanctions scheme

The image that solved the nine-year mystery

Google maps solves nine year mystery after man vanishes after leaving bar

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heartbroken mourners gather for church vigil as family of Woolwich stabbing victim pay tribute to 'deeply loved' boy

Heartbroken mourners attend vigil for boy, 14, stabbed to death on south London bus in ‘postcode beef’
President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden becomes great-grandfather

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder following shooting outside London church

Ryanair claims the ‘unruly’ passenger forced the Dublin to Lanzarote flight to divert to Porto, where all 160 passengers were held for a night.

Ryanair sues ‘unruly’ passenger who forced flight to divert in ‘major misconduct clampdown’
Sabrina Little was found dead in a cubicle two days after she allegedly entered the Asian restaurant in Blackpool to use the toilet.

Restaurant hits back after mother-of-two's body lay undiscovered in Blackpool toilet cubicle for two days
Groucho Club in Dean Street, Soho. The famous private members club has been given permission to reopen after its licence was suspended over an allegation of rape

Groucho Club boss resigns after exclusive celebrity haunt is hit by rape allegation

Kemi Badenoch's amendment on the grooming gang inquiry has been voted down

MPs vote down Conservatives' attempt to force new national grooming gangs inquiry

Rotherham victim says Starmer is 'afraid' of grooming gang inquiry, telling Andrew Marr she backs probe

Rotherham victim tells LBC Starmer is 'afraid of what will come back on him' if national grooming gang inquiry is opened
Rescuers work at the site of a Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia

Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city kills 13 and injures dozens

Harry Maguire has been banned from driving for eight weeks

Manchester United star Harry Maguire slapped with driving ban after breaking speed limit by 35mph

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News