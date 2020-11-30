Breaking News

Government accuses Labour of 'playing politics' over Covid Tiers vote

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The Government has accused Labour of "playing politics" by abstaining from Tuesday's Covid Tiers vote in the Commons.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer announced on Monday that his party would abstain in the vote on the new tiered lockdown restrictions.

The updated measures will be put before MPs tomorrow, ahead of coming into force on Wednesday at the end of the national lockdown.

Sir Keir said ahead of the vote he remained "deeply concerned" that the Government had failed to use this latest lockdown to put a credible health and economic plan in place."

Read more: Matt Hancock says Covid is 'back under control' but urges public to get tested

Read more: New Welsh coronavirus restrictions: Pubs and restaurants banned from selling alcohol

He added: "Short-term Government incompetence is causing long-term damage to the British economy."

Sir Keir said in a statement: "Coronavirus remains a serious threat to the public's health and that's why Labour accept the need for continued restrictions.

"We will always act in the national interest, so we will not vote against these restrictions in Parliament tomorrow.

"However, I remain deeply concerned that Boris Johnson’s Government has failed to use this latest lockdown to put a credible health and economic plan in place.

"We still don't have a functioning testing system, public health messaging is confused, and businesses across the country are crying out for more effective economic support to get them through the winter months. It is short-term Government incompetence that is causing long-term damage to the British economy.

“It is imperative that the Government gets control of the virus so that our NHS can be protected and our economy recovers faster.”

But the Government accused Sir Keir of "playing politics" in the midst of the pandemic by choosing to abstain.

"This pandemic is one of the biggest challenges facing the country in decades and Labour have decided to abstain on it," a No 10 spokesman said.

"While Keir Starmer claims he offers new leadership, it's clear to all that he actually offers no leadership at all.

"Keir Starmer is playing politics in the middle of a global pandemic instead of working with the Government to find a way through this difficult time for the British people."

A growing number of Tory backbenchers are worried they could do more harm than good - and are upset about how areas have been allocated tiers.

In a bid to stave off the revolt, Boris Johnson wrote to Conservative MPs on Saturday offering a 3 February "sunset" - or expiry date - for the tier strategy, which would give them the chance to vote on any future extension.

Boris Johnson has been facing growing dissent after it was announced that 99 per cent of the country would be placed into Tiers 2 and 3 when the second nationwide lockdown ends on Wednesday.

Conservative MP Greg Clark, chair of the science committee, told Swarbrick on Sunday: “I can’t support a proposal that very unfairly takes an area with such a very low comparative level of infection and puts it in a category that is the very highest in the country.”