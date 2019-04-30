Labour To Discuss Brexit Final Say Vote

Jeremy Corbyn will face pressure to commit Labour to a confirmatory referendum on any Brexit deal. Picture: PA

Labour's governing body will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to call for a public vote on Brexit as part of its European election manifesto.

The party's National Executive Committee will hold an emergency debate to determine their position on Brexit.

Labour's deputy leader, Tom Watson, took to social media encourage members to write to NEC members asking them to support a Final Say vote.

The move comes as the cross-party talks between Labour and the government continue to attempt to break the deadlock in Parliament.

De facto deputy prime minister David Lidington described discussions on Monday as "positive" and "productive".

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he hoped to see results this week from the talks, and reiterated a call to "fix Brexit quickly".

However, Jeremy Hunt has said the Government risks losing Tory support if it agrees a customs union plan in Brexit talks with Labour.

Speaking to the BBC the Foreign Secretary said: "If we were proposing, which I very much hope we don't, to sign up to the customs union, then I think there is a risk that you would lose more Conservative MPs than you would gain Labour MPs.

"If, on the other hand, it was something different, then the result could be different as well."

Mr Hunt said: "I think there is a great sense of urgency and that's why we are having these cross-party talks which have been progressing.

"And the reality of Brexit is that it is the most controversial issue, certainly in my political lifetime, but we have a hung Parliament so we cannot get it through without talking to other parties."