Labour to 'reclaim streets' plagued by antisocial behaviour as party criticises Tories' 'weak' and 'inconsistent' response

The Home Secretary is set to 'crackdown' on antisocial behaviour. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Shannon Cook

Labour are set to bring in new laws to stamp out antisocial behaviour - after criticising the previous Conservative government's response to the problem.

The new laws could see offenders facing bans, alcohol and anger management courses, or even prison.

The ruling would fall under The Respect Orders in the Crime and Policing Bill. The order would provide police and councils the power to 'crackdown' on repeat offenders across residential areas, high streets, and town centres.

The misuse of e-scooters and off-road bikes may also fall under the new powers.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper reportedly criticised the previous Conservative government's inability to tackle the problem.

She said: "This Bill will make our country safer by restoring neighbourhood policing, rebuilding public trust in criminal justice and giving law enforcement the powers needed to protect communities.

"After years of weak and inconsistent responses to antisocial behaviour, our new Respect Orders will enable police to tackle persistent offenders who blight our town centres with tough consequences for those who breach these orders."

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper vows to 'crackdown' on antisocial behaviour. Picture: Getty

The Mirror reports that those violating the Respect Orders will constitute a criminal offence - this means that offenders could face prison sentences of up to two years.

Ms Cooper said: "We must take stronger action against antisocial behaviour that destroys lives and livelihoods, including the one million antisocial behaviour incidents recorded last year that should never be dismissed as merely 'trivial'.

"The Prime Minister has made Safer Streets a key mission in our Plan for Change because rebuilding Britain requires restoring respect for the rule of law and reclaiming our streets from those who would do our communities harm."

Respect Orders will be issued by civil courts, while violations will be handled by magistrates' court.

Meanwhile, public authorities - including social landlords, local councils and the NHS Counter Fraud Authority - will be able to apply for the Respect Orders.