Labour sweeps to victory in Blackpool South as Rishi Sunak sees by-election misery

By Emma Soteriou

Labour have won the Blackpool South by-election, with Chris Webb taking the seat previously held by Conservative Scott Benton.

The by-election was triggered after Mr Benton resigned in the wake of a lobbying scandal.

Labour won with 10,825 votes distantly followed by the Conservatives' David Jones who received 3,218.

Reform UK gave the Tories a run for their money coming close behind in third with 3,101 votes.

It is just one of scores of contests which will be closely analysed ahead of the general election the Prime Minister will call later this year.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “This seismic win in Blackpool South is the most important result today. This is the one contest where voters had the chance to send a message to Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives directly, and that message is an overwhelming vote for change.

“The swing towards the Labour Party in Blackpool South is truly historic and shows that we are firmly back in the service of working people.

“I am so proud of the positive campaign we ran. To those who have put their trust in us in Blackpool, and those considering giving Labour their vote, we are ready to serve your interests.

“Our new Labour MP Chris Webb has shown that after years of neglect with the Tories, there is a better alternative. The message to Rishi Sunak is clear. It’s time for change, it’s time for a general election.”

Cabinet minister Chris Heaton-Harris earlier accepted that Blackpool South was likely to be lost by the Conservatives.

The Northern Ireland Secretary said it was "going to be a tough seat for us to hold" given the scandal which led to it.

This story is being updated