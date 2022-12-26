Labour vows to strengthen Hunting Act to close 'loophole' that allows illegal killing of foxes

Campaigners say a 'loophole' allows unethical fox hunts to take place. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Keir Starmer is plotting a new crackdown on fox hunting as campaigners warned about hunt "havoc" in the run-up to Christmas.

Labour has vowed to close the 'loophole' in the Hunting Act, which the Blair government passed in 2004.

There have been around 430 convictions since 2010, according to figures compiled by the party ahead of this year's Boxing Day parades.

The League Against Cruel Sports (LACS) said 303 suspected illegal hunts or "havoc" caused by trespassing, road interference and disturbance of animals have occurred since December 7.

There are no plans to strengthen existing laws.

Keir Starmer is plotting a new crackdown on the practice. Picture: Alamy

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon said so-called "trail hunting" is used as a "smokescreen" for banned practices.

That sees hounds to follow a scent laid with a rag. This form of hunting is currently legal.

LACS spokesperson Emma Judd told The Guardian: “People will see the hunts out today and not know that behind the finery is a so-called sport that sees public lives endangered on roads and railways, livestock worried by out-of-control hounds, and in some cases domestic pets killed.

“Only by strengthening the law on hunting can communities, wildlife and rural values be protected.”

Fox hunting laws are set to be strengthened in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Scotland's fox hunting laws will be strengthened in 2023, according to environment minister Mairi McAllen.

A UK government spokesman said: “The Hunting Act 2004 makes it an offence to hunt a wild mammal with dogs and anyone who believes that an offence has taken place should report the matter to the police.

“Those found guilty under the act are subject to the full force of the law.”