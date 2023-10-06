Labour lands big win in Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election in blow for independence supporters

Michael Shanks was elected as the new MP for the constituency. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Labour has won Scotland's first recall by-election, with the party taking Rutherglen and Hamilton West from the SNP.

Michael Shanks was elected as the new MP for the constituency, defeating SNP candidate Katy Loudon by 17,845 votes to 8,399 - a majority of 9,446.

Scottish Conservative's came in third place, with Thomas Kerr polling 1,192 ahead of Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate Gloria Adebo, and Scottish Green Party candidate Cameron Eadie who secured 895 and 601 votes respectively.

The turnout in the by-election was 37.19%, with a total of 30,531 votes cast.

It was down from 66.48% at the snap 2019 general election, when 53,794 valid votes were cast.

Margaret Ferrier, who won the seat for the SNP in the 2019 general election, had the party whip removed after she breached Covid rules the following year, travelling from London to Scotland by train after testing positive for the virus.

Her behaviour resulted in her being suspended from the House of Commons, sparking the recall petition which led to the by-election.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar celebrates as Labour's Michael Shanks wins the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election. Picture: Alamy

Mr Shanks told LBC: "I didn't come into this with expectations of tonight.

"People were crying out for change and it was clear people were willing to put their trust in Labour again.

"I am incredibly honoured by the sheer number of number that have today and I also feel the pressure of that as well to deliver for them and that's what I'll do from tomorrow morning."

He went on to say: "I think what the result shows is that Labour can't just win here but can win all across Scotland and it puts a whole number of seats into contention."

Mr Shanks posted on X: "It is the honour of my life to have been elected as the MP for Rutherglen & Hamilton West. Thank you to all those who helped deliver this result.

"The largest thanks goes to all those who have put their trust in me. My promise in return is a simple one: I will be your champion."