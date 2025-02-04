Fears grow for two missing school girls last seen wearing uniforms as police launch urgent appeal

The two girls are still missing. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

By Henry Moore

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find two school girls who vanished over 24 hours ago.

Lacie and Ellie-Grace were last seen in Giltbrook, around six miles northwest of Nottingham, on Tuesday.

The pair were both wearing their school uniforms when they vanished, police believe.

A statement from the force read: "Officers are concerned for their safety after they were reported missing from the Eastwood and Newthorpe areas, on Tuesday 4th February.

Lacie. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

"There is a confirmed sighting of Lacie and Ellie-Grace at 9pm last night in the Giltbrook area."

Police believe the two girls are still together.

Lacie stands at 5’4” tall, is described as slim and has shoulder-length dark hair.

Ellie-Grace. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Ellie-Grace is also 5’4” tall and has very long brown hair.

According to the force, she was wearing a dark jacket, grey leggings and pink trainers.

If you have any information regarding the pair’s whereabouts contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident numbers 28 and 30 of February 4, 2025.