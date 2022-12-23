LadBaby break The Beatles' record with fifth consecutive charity Christmas number one

The charity hitmakers flashed the number five with their trophy. Picture: Official Charts Company

By Adam Solomons

LadBaby members Mark and Roxanne Hoyle sent a "massive apology" to The Beatles after breaking their record with a fifth consecutive Christmas number one single.

The charity campaigners' latest song Food Aid, a cover of Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas, sold 65,000 copies in the past week alone.

It beat Wham's Last Christmas and The Sidemen's Christmas Drillings for the coveted top spot.

It included a special appearance from money expert Martin Lewis.

The Sidemen came third with 'Christmas Drillings'. Picture: The Sidemen

Profits from the song go to food bank charity the Trussell Trust as well as Band Aid.

Mark Hoyle told the BBC: "A massive apology to The Beatles, and to all The Beatles' fans. I'm sorry! The charity wins."

He added: "If there was anything important enough to take a record from the Beatles, it was to shine a light on 14 million people who are struggling.

Wham's Last Christmas was kept off the top spot. Picture: Getty

"I think it's an amazing moment [and] hopefully it gets everyone talking and gets everyone supporting food banks all year."

Official Charts Company CEO Martin Talbot said: "Securing one Christmas number one is a huge achievement in itself. To do it five times, in successive years, is unprecedented and frankly incredible."

Meanwhile Taylor Swift secured the number one album with Midnights, while Cliff Richard's Christmas With Cliff took second place.