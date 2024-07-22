Boy, 15, shot dead during ‘family dun day’ at London park - as six arrested

A boy was pronounced dead at the scene in Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Social Media/Google Street View

By Flaminia Luck

Six people have been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was shot dead in an 'assassination' in a park in west London.

Police were called on Sunday evening to reports of a shooting in a park near Hazlewood Crescent, Ladbroke Grove.

Emergency services rushed to Emslie Horniman's Pleasance - known locally as 'Teletubbies Park' - at around 7.20pm on Sunday evening.

The teenager, 15, was found badly injured at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

Emergency services were called to Hazlewood Crescent. Picture: Google

Work is ongoing to identify and inform his next of kin.

A security guard who was working at the event told MailOnline: "A teenager was assassinated. I was right there.

"People were rushing and everyone was screaming. They were rushing through the barrier.

"There were two gunshots. We had booked the street that's cordoned off for a film shoot tomorrow. I don't know if that's going to happen now."

The boy was shot dead in a park. Picture: Google

The Metropolitan Police confirmed six males were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

A crime scene remains in place.

Six males have been arrested. Picture: Google

Video taken not long before the incident showed hundreds of people, including families with their children, gathering in the area for 'Park Lime', an annual event organised by the Caribbean Music Association which bills itself as a 'family fun day' with DJs, carnival stalls and food kiosks.