Teen victim of west London park shooting named and pictured for the first time

Rene Graham was killed on Sunday July 21. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

The victim of a west London park shooting has been named and pictured for the first time.

15-year-old Rene Graham was killed in Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park on Sunday July 21.

Four men, two aged 21 and the others aged 20 and 25, were arrested following the teen’s death and remain in custody, police confirmed in a statement today.

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah, who is in charge of policing for Kensington and Chelsea, said: “A young boy has tragically lost his life and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this devastating time. We will continue to provide them with specialist support.

“I understand that the public, especially those who live and work in the area, will be shocked and concerned by this incident. All of us at the Met share that concern and we are using all of the resources at our disposal to identify those involved.

“This investigation is at an early stage and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive. It will take us some time to establish the facts and this will be our priority in the coming days.

“We are keen to speak to other witnesses who were in the area at the time of the shooting, There was an event taking place and it's possible people may have been taking photos or filming. Please check to see if you have captured anything that may help detectives.

“Residents can expect to see a significant police presence in this area. Officers are there to provide reassurance and support - please speak to them if you have concerns.

"Tragic incidents like this remind us whey it is so important that we continue our unrelenting focus on suppressing violence and gun crime, and catching the offenders who endanger our communities.”

