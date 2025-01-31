Lady Gaga and Rod Stewart pay tribute to LA fire victims at star-studded fundraiser concerts

Sting, Billie Eilish, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga are among the stars performing at a huge benefit concert in Los Angeles to help the area recover from recent devastating wildfires.
Sting, Billie Eilish, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga are among the stars performing at a huge benefit concert in Los Angeles to help the area recover from recent devastating wildfires. Picture: Getty

Sting, Billie Eilish, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga are among the stars performing at a huge benefit concert in Los Angeles to help the area recover from recent devastating wildfires.

More than 25 artists are in the line-up for the FireAid benefit show - being held at two large venues in the city at the same time.

Proceeds from the concert and donations during the show will go towards rebuilding communities in the Los Angeles area, which have seen massive devastation in the wake of unprecedented wildfires.

Among those set to perform are Sting, P!nk, Lil Baby, Rod Stewart, Lady Gaga and Earth Wind & Fire. The lineup also includes multiple acts who were born in the LA area, including Billie Eilish, Dawes, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and No Doubt.

In an Instagram story on the event’s page, Sir Rod Stewart shared a message urging people to donate to the cause.

“Hi this is Rod Stewart, I’ve flown all the way from England to be in for tonight’s Fire-Aid cause,” he said.

“LA is very special to me, I’ve lived here for 50 odd years, i’ve only moved back to England a few years ago.

“It’s in my heart and it’s in my soul, so let’s raise lots and lots of money for tonight. Wonderful event. It’s going to be fantastic.”

At least 28 people died as a result of the fast-spreading wildfires, and 16,000 homes and businesses were destroyed since they started in early January.

The shows are taking place at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome, two large arenas about a mile apart, on Thursday evening.

At the Intuit Dome, those performing include: Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Tate McRae and Earth, Wind & Fire.

At the Kia Forum, those performing include: Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, Pink, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, the Black Crowes, and John Mayer.

Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool of Green Day at FireAid Benefit Concert at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool of Green Day at FireAid Benefit Concert at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Each artist is expected to perform around two to four songs.

Proceeds go towards an organization created to rebuild Los Angeles infrastructure, as well as support displaced families and advance fire prevention technologies and strategies.

Irving Azoff, former Ticketmaster chief and one of the organisers of the event told the AP that "there are at least 2,000 seats going to first responders, firemen, policemen and people that have lost their homes."

A press release confirmed that proceeds will be handled by the Annenberg Foundation, an organisation founded in the late 80s by Walter H. Annenberg - former US ambassador to the UK.

An aerial image shows homes damaged and destroyed by the Eaton Fire in the Altadena neighborhood of Los Angeles county, California on January 30, 2025.
An aerial image shows homes damaged and destroyed by the Eaton Fire in the Altadena neighborhood of Los Angeles county, California on January 30, 2025. Picture: Getty

"Contributions made to FireAid, in connection with the FireAid benefit concert, and other direct donations will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation and will be distributed for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.

"The Annenberg Foundation, with decades of philanthropic leadership in our community, including rapid response, will help coordinate a team to direct funds for the greatest impact."

Shelli Azoff, Irving Azoff’s wife, co-organised the event. She said she was determined to make sure the money got into the right hands.

People arriving outside the Forum prior to the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif.
People arriving outside the Forum prior to the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. Picture: Alamy

"It was very important for us to find people that were familiar with the right organisations. So that we could place the money in the right place," she said.

"I think that all of us are really committed to getting the money to the people that have been very affected.

"It means a lot to me to get it to people that haven't been thought about. And those are the people that don't have jobs anymore due to the businesses being down as well.”

The concerts will be live-streamed for free on multiple streaming platforms, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Facebook, Instagram, Disney+, and Paramount+.

It will also be shown in a number of theatres across the US.

