Lady Gaga's dog walker shot four times in Hollywood as thieves steal two pets

25 February 2021, 14:42

Two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs have been stolen in a brutal attack
Two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs have been stolen in a brutal attack. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Lady Gaga's dog walker has been shot multiple times and two of her French bulldogs stolen during a savage attack in Hollywood.

Two men approached the star's staff member, Ryan Fischer, on Thursday morning (US time) and shot him four times in the chest before making off with two of Gaga's three dogs.

The 34-year-old dog walker was with bulldogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo outside his home when the incident took place.

It is reported Koji and Gustavo were stolen after the shooting while Miss Asia ran away, before later being found by police.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

A leading care home firm has barred people without a Covid-19 jab

Covid-19: Care home providers introduce 'no jab, no job' policy
Rescue workers pump water out of the collapsed gold mine

Six killed as illegal gold mine collapses in Indonesia

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny during an offsite hearing of the Moscow City Court

Amnesty strips Alexei Navalny of 'prisoner of conscience' status
Anti-coup protesters march in Yangon

Pro-military marchers attack anti-coup protesters in Myanmar

A youth rests on his empty oxygen cylinder waiting for a refill shop to open in Lima, Peru

Medical oxygen scarce in Africa and Latin America amid pandemic
Pharmacies in France prepare to give AstraZeneca vaccines

EU leaders hold virtual summit to address Covid vaccine delays

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Education Secretary on Government school recovery plan

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Education Secretary on Government school recovery plan
Gavin Williamson shouldn't have cancelled exams, teacher tells James O'Brien

Gavin Williamson cancelling exams was a mistake, teacher tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien caller worries about police accessing vaccine passport location data

James O'Brien caller worries police could track his location via a vaccine passport
Nick Ferrari spoke to the Conservative peer

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews Lord Wolfson

The Next CEO was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Brexit has had 'no material impact' on clothing retailer Next, CEO reveals
Covid will become 'disease of the poor' if roadmap isn't changed, warns Independent SAGE member

Covid will become 'disease of the poor' if roadmap isn't changed, warns Independent SAGE member

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London