Lady Gaga's dog walker shot four times in Hollywood as thieves steal two pets

Two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs have been stolen in a brutal attack. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Lady Gaga's dog walker has been shot multiple times and two of her French bulldogs stolen during a savage attack in Hollywood.

Two men approached the star's staff member, Ryan Fischer, on Thursday morning (US time) and shot him four times in the chest before making off with two of Gaga's three dogs.

The 34-year-old dog walker was with bulldogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo outside his home when the incident took place.

It is reported Koji and Gustavo were stolen after the shooting while Miss Asia ran away, before later being found by police.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...