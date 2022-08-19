Lady Louise Windsor working for minimum wage at garden centre before university

Lady Louise Windsor has been working several days a week at a garden centre for minimum wage during her summer holidays. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Lady Louise Windsor has been working several days a week at a garden centre for minimum wage during her summer holidays, it has been revealed.

The Queen's granddaughter has been earning £6.83 an hour at the job since finishing her A-Levels in June.

Lady Louise - the 18-year-old daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex - has been working the tills, greeting customers and pruning and potting plants at the garden centre, the location of which has not been disclosed.

It was not immediately clear if there were extra security arrangements in place for the job, although it is understood her parents Edward and Sophie only received police protection while conducting official duties.

Lady Louise will attend St Andrews University in Scotland where she will study English, after receiving her A-level results, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

She will start her degree course in September.

She follows in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who met at the university in Fife, Scotland, where Kate was studying history of art and William geography.

One shopper told The Sun: "I knew the cost-of-living crisis was bad, but I didn't think I'd ever see a grandchild of the Queen working in a garden centre."

Another customer added: "The staff seemed to adore her. It's not every day you buy your begonias off a royal."

And a third, who was served by the royal, said: "I couldn't believe it was Lady Louise, I had to look twice.

"She is a really modest and sweet young woman who is polite and attentive to customers. She seemed to be loving the job.

"You'd never imagine the Queen's granddaughter would take on a role working behind a till."

