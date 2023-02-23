Lady Susan Hussey back performing royal duties after Ngozi Fulani race storm

Lady Susan Hussey is being reintroduced to the royal fold through attending several events in recent months. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Lady Susan Hussey has appeared in public to perform royal duties, months after resigning her role due to a race row involving charity worker Ngozi Fulani.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Princess Anne had the late Queen's senior lady-in-waiting represent her at a memorial service for Dame Frances Campbell-Preston on Tuesday in a show of support for the former courtier.

A family friend said: "Lady Susan was formally asked to represent the Princess Royal at the service."

"She was more than happy to do so. Her official position was recorded in the order of service. It's great to see her back in the royal fold," they told reporters.

Lady Susan was embroiled in a scandal which left her royal career in tatters after she asked black domestic abuse campaigner Ngozi Fulani where she was "really from" at an event late last year.

The courtier offered "her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused", and the palace said Ms Fulani "accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended" after the controversy.

Ms Fulani was repeatedly asked where she was from when she answered she was British during a reception.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by her lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey after attending Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in 2020. Picture: Getty

Read More: Man who worked with Lady Sarah Hussey in Royal Household believes that she has been ‘taken advantage of’

Read More: Lady Susan Hussey offers to meet campaigner to apologise for asking her: 'What part of Africa are you from?'

A later meeting between Lady Susan and Ms Fulani was "filled with warmth and understanding", a spokesperson for the royals said.

"Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area," the palace said at the time.

"Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended."

This latest show of support comes after the King and Queen Consort attended church on Christmas Day with the beleaguered family friend.