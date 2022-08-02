Lake District slaps parking ban on holidaymakers to crackdown on congestion 'chaos'

Drivers will no longer be able to park on some roads in the Lake District. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Drivers in the Lake District will no longer be able to stop, park, or even unload on some roads in a bid to prevent "severe congestion" and travel "chaos".

Cumbria County Council has introduced the temporary restrictions in response to "severe congestion and inconsiderate parking" across South Lakeland.

Tourists flock to the Cumbrian beauty spot every summer and with a surge in staycations since the start of the Covid pandemic, the problem has snowballed over the past two years.

The large volume of visitors, who often illegally or poorly park on narrow roads, have often made it difficult for emergency vehicles to get past, prompting fury among councillors, police, fire and ambulance chiefs.

The council's parking ban includes Dungeon Ghyll at the head of Great Langdale, and a short section of road at Elterwater Common.

It also covers a stretch of the A591 south of Waterhead, near Ambleside, and will affect blue badge holders.

Country road in the Lake District heading to Blea Tarn and Great Langdale in Cumbria. Picture: Getty

Councillor Keith Little, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "There have been a number of issues on these routes in recent years, and our first priority must be public safety and ensuring our road network is safe, reliable and accessible for local people and for tourists visiting this beautiful area.

"It is vital that we are able to identify solutions that ensure the accessibility of bus services and emergency vehicles, as well as promoting sustainable travel by prohibiting vehicles from parking on roadsides and causing mayhem for other road users.

"I am hopeful that these measures will result in a much-improved travel experience, whilst ensuring access for emergency vehicles and so that important bus services are able to run on time, and without obstruction."

The temporary order came into force on Monday.