Murder probe after man killed at Lakeside shopping centre in 'targeted attack'

29 April 2022, 10:47 | Updated: 29 April 2022, 11:17

Essex Police has launched a murder investigation at Lakeside shopping centre.
Essex Police has launched a murder investigation at Lakeside shopping centre. Picture: Alamy/Essex Police

By Sophie Barnett

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was killed in a "targeted attack" at Lakeside shopping centre in Essex.

The male victim was attacked near the food court on the third floor of the centre at 4.30pm on Thursday.

He could not be saved despite emergency treatment provided by air ambulance crew and was pronounced dead at the scene, Essex Police said.

It is believed he had been attacked by two men who are described as being black or Asian.

One of the suspects was described as wearing blue ripped jeans, a white T-shirt, black trainers and a black puffer jacket, carrying a small bag, and the other was wearing a blue tracksuit and white trainers.

Police at the scene of the suspected murder in Lakeside shopping centre.
Police at the scene of the suspected murder in Lakeside shopping centre. Picture: Essex Police

No arrests have been made, but officers believe it was a "targeted attack" and said there's no risk to the wider public.

A shopper at Lakeside told LBC on Friday the incident is "worrying" as there's normally "children around that time of day".

She said she doesn't feel very safe and called for more police in the shopping centre.

Another told LBC the incident is "disgusting" and the shopping centre is much quieter in the wake of the attack.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton, said: "I want to extend my condolences to the family after this awful attack.

"At the time of the assault, this area of the shopping centre will have been busy so I believe someone will have seen what happened.

Officers have launched a murder probe at Lakeside shopping centre.
Officers have launched a murder probe at Lakeside shopping centre. Picture: Essex Police

"I need them to contact my team of dedicated, specialist officers and staff.

"I know this attack will cause concern but at this stage we believe this is a targeted attack and there’s no risk to the wider public."

Anyone with information can report it at essex.police.uk, quoting incident 750 of 28 April.

