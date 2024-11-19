Exclusive

Lambeth Palace 'paid hush money' to alleged victim of sexual assault by senior adviser

19 November 2024, 08:57

Julian Whiting says he was paid hush money after being sexually assaulted by a Lambeth Palace adviser
Julian Whiting says he was paid hush money after being sexually assaulted by a Lambeth Palace adviser. Picture: Alamy/Supplied

By Joseph Draper

An abuse survivor has told LBC that a compensation payment from Lambeth Palace felt like “hush money”, after he accused a senior aide to the Archbishop of Canterbury of sexual assault.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Derek Fullarton, a top adviser at Lambeth Palace, allegedly “groped” the survivor during a meeting about child abuse he suffered at a leading Church of England private school.

His alleged victim, Julian Whiting, a former Met Police Officer, has spoken exclusively to LBC, waiving his right to anonymity in the hope that other survivors come forward after Fullarton’s death in 2018, aged 66.

Mr Whiting, now 61, said he met Fullarton at a hotel bar in London in 2009 to share his experience of being repeatedly raped by choir masters as a pupil at The Blue Coat School in Birmingham in the 1980s.

Read more: 'Culture of fear and silence' stopped senior Church officials calling for Archbishop to resign, Bishop claims

Read more: Justin Welby's son breaks silence on former Archbishop of Canterbury's resignation following damning review into abuse

Julian Whiting
Julian Whiting. Picture: Supplied

He said Fullarton, who was patronage secretary to then-Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, promised to work with him to improve safeguarding at the Church of England.

Instead, Mr Whiting says Fullarton became “predatory”, abusing his position and groping him while making “a kissing face” in full view of others at the busy bar.

Fullarton was cleared of sexual assault at a trial in 2010, where his lawyers accused Mr Whiting of wanting to “get at the Church”.

But LBC can now reveal Lambeth Palace later compensated Mr Whiting with over £7,000 for his complaint against Fullarton, which he said was meant as “hush money”.

Julian Whiting as a boy
Julian Whiting as a boy. Picture: Supplied

Mr Whiting reported Fullarton to both Archbishop Williams and his successor Justin Welby, but the Palace continued to employ him for four years until his retirement in 2013.

He had significant behind-the-scenes influence, advising on clergy appointments and helping to shape the Church leadership.

The allegations come after Welby was forced to resign because a damning report found he failed to report prolific abuser John Smyth.

Church abuse survivors have since called for root-and-branch reform, accusing the clergy of a culture of cover up which protects perpetrators and suppresses victims.

Mr Whiting, from Havant, Hampshire, told LBC he was “retraumatised” by Fullarton and taken back to the abuse he suffered as a schoolboy.

He said: “He put his hands down my crotch area, and I was completely shocked.

“There was this sort of freezing feeling, and it took me right back to when I was seven or eight.

“He was offering to get me involved in Lambeth – describing me as a pioneer in safeguarding.

“You go in with a clean heart and a clean spirit, hoping for the best – but the predatory behaviour is off the scale.

“It makes you afraid of God.”

Welby to resign as Archbishop of Canterbury - What happens next

In correspondence seen by LBC, the Palace acknowledged the hurt Fullarton caused, restricting his contact with the public and “vulnerable adults”.

Describing the compensation he received, Mr Whiting said: “It felt like hush money. I remember the barrister saying, ‘this isn’t going to come around again’, and I just felt like I was being horse traded with.

“In hindsight, I was played with – it’s bordering on evil to treat survivors like that.”

Fullarton was never dismissed by Lambeth Palace, but he took early retirement in 2013.

In a letter to Mr Whiting in 2012, Archbishop Williams apologised for his experience, saying there is “nothing worse” than being “hurt or humiliated again” while trying to find “closure and justice”.

Mr Whiting also made Archbishop Williams’ successor aware of Fullarton shortly before he took up the role in 2012. In an email dated that year, Welby said he referred Mr Whiting’s complaints to the police so that there is “no possibility of any cover up or the Church behaving less that correctly.”

Tom Swarbrick can't believe Justin Welby tried to 'ride this one out'

In a letter dated 2014 to Mr Whiting, the newly appointed Archbishop Welby said he “encouraged” the retirement of Fullarton which he said was due to “restructuring”.

Mr Whiting said he believed Welby did not have faith in his own Church to handle the complaint against Fullarton.He said: “I just sensed there was something pricking his conscience. I think he needs space for grace to share what he does know which he couldn’t say as Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Mr Whiting echoed claims by survivors and campaigners that the Smyth scandal was just the ‘tip of the iceberg’, saying: “I hope this is a watershed moment – and I think it should be survivor led.

“Don’t just put a plaster on this situation. While their thoughts and prayers are going on, I hope the Church get on their knees at the top end and do something for once and just be kind and Christ-like to survivors.”

Lambeth Palace spokesperson said: "While safeguarding processes were followed at the time, with an independent risk assessment, it is clear that the handling of this case fell short of the rigorous safeguarding standards of today.

"In the last 11 years since Archbishop Justin was appointed, much has been learned and much stronger processes are in place.

"The complaints procedure at Lambeth Palace has changed significantly, with a dedicated Safeguarding Manager working full time, and with all staff receiving safeguarding training."

It comes as the Bishop of Newcastle, Helen-Ann Hartley, said senior clergy put “careerism” ahead of tackling abuse after she put pressure on Welby to resign last week.

She claimed Welby and the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell sent her a “coercive letter” to discourage her from speaking out.

And the scandal which forced Welby to resign looks set to widen as Reverend Sue Colman stepped back from ministerial duties in the Diocese of Winchester last week over allegations, she and her husband Sir Jamie Colman also knew about Smyth’s abuse.

He’s thought to have beaten and coerced over 100 schoolboys at his home in Winchester and at Christian summer camps in Dorset in the 1970s and 80s before moving to Zimbabwe, where the Colman family continued to support his work.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Richard Marles, John Healey and Lloyd Austin, the defence secretaries of Australia, the UK and the US who together make up AUKUS

US and UK unveil plans for ‘battle-winning’ new hypersonic missiles

Snowy conditions have hit the UK, causing school closures

Full list of school closures today as UK snow forces classrooms to shut doors

Bee Gees star Colin Petersen has died

Bee Gees star Colin Petersen dies aged 78

The UK is gripped by an Arctic blast sending temperatures as low as -8C and causing travel disruption and school closures

Snow falls in London as UK temperatures plummet as low as -8C and commuters face chaos

Live
A man clearing snow in Durham.

LIVE: Commuter chaos as snow forces rail closures and delays flights with more to come

UK trains over 50,000 Ukrainian troops and pledges £7.5m in drone support as allies urged to unite on 1,000th day of war

UK trains over 50k Ukrainian troops and pledges £7.5m in drone support as allies urged to unite on 1,000th day of war

Exclusive
Harry Middleditch told LBC's Henry Riley about the issues facing farmers

'It's the last nail in the coffin': Protesting farmer tells LBC how tax rule change shows 'government isn't listening'

Rooney broke down in tears on Monday's I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Coleen Rooney breaks down in tears as she opens up about family tragedy

Elon Musk 'clashed with Trump's legal adviser'

Elon Musk 'clashes with Trump legal adviser' at Mar-a-Lago over Cabinet picks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the UK commits to sending more drones

Drones for Ukraine: UK to send Kyiv more military aid after Biden gives Zelenskyy go-ahead to strike within Russia

Yvette Cooper has warned that police need reform

'Policing by consent at risk if forces are not reformed', Home Secretary warns, as she launches national overhaul

Jeremy Clarkson is set to be among thousands of farmers protesting against the changes to inheritance tax

Jeremy Clarkson to lead 20,000 farmers as they descend on Westminster to protest inheritance tax changes

Seemingly inoffensive activities have been hit with banning orders by local councils

Pub quizzes, beekeeping and birdfeeding banned as councils crack down on inoffensive hobbies

Vardy and Rooney

Rebekah Vardy hits out at Coleen Rooney as 'gift that keeps on giving' after I'm A Celebrity mishap

BA flights have been delayed

Airport misery for thousands as British Airways flights delayed by technical glitch

Diana Johnson

Minister says '13,000 officers' in local neighbourhoods hold the key to quashing anti-social behaviour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Officers of New York Police Department (NYPD) investigate the site where the suspect of 3 knife attacks that killed 2 was captured and taken into custody

Two stabbed to death and one seriously hurt in 'random rampage' in New York, as homeless man arrested
Family of Harshita Brella say they 'want justice' as manhunt continues after daughter's body discovered in car boot

Family of Harshita Brella say they 'want justice' after daughter's body discovered in car boot - as manhunt continues
A Donald Trump ally has told LBC that Joe Biden is sabotaging peace in Ukraine

Trump ally says Biden is 'sabotaging peace in Ukraine' admitting president-elect likely to reverse missile agreement
Politician and close security among five people facing prosecution over election date betting scandal

Politician and close security among five people facing prosecution over election date betting scandal
Russia has vowed a 'tangible response' to the use of long-range missiles on its territory

Russia vows 'tangible response' if Ukraine uses long-range missiles on its territory - and says 'US would be involved'
Father of four jailed after threatening to burn down 'every mosque in Newcastle' during 'dangerous' TikTok rant

Father of four jailed after threatening to burn down 'every mosque in Newcastle' in 'dangerous' TikTok rant
Joe Biden has said the US supports Ukrainian sovereignty

Defiant Biden says US 'supports Ukraine's sovereignty' after Russia's WW3 warning over long-range missile threat
Britain's Got Talent star Kerrie-Anne Donaldson found hanged days after being released from hospital

Britain's Got Talent star Kerrie-Anne Donaldson found dead at home days after being released from hospital
Keith Rollinson

Drunk teen who killed bus driver after 'headbutting' and 'raining punches' down on him detained for four years
Watch dramatic moment Ukrainian nursery teacher takes out incoming Russian missile with rocket launcher

Watch dramatic moment Ukrainian nursery teacher takes out incoming Russian missile with rocket launcher

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Royal Family paid a 'sad farewell' to The Queen's dog Beth

Queen Camilla's beloved rescue dog Beth dies after being diagnosed with tumour

Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.

Masked thugs steal from Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were sleeping on estate
The King has returned to the Royal Marines training base where he completed his helicopter pilot training 50 years ago

King returns to Royal Marines base 50 years after completing his helicopter training

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News