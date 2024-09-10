Lammy and Blinken to visit Kyiv as UK and US impose restrictions on Iran amid fears of Russian missile deal

10 September 2024, 21:29

The UK and US have imposed fresh sanctions on Iran after it was accused by the two nations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia
The UK and US have imposed fresh sanctions on Iran after it was accused by the two nations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The UK and US have imposed fresh sanctions on Iran after it was accused by the two nations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Among the new measures are travel bans and asset freezes on a number of Iranians accused of facilitating military support for Moscow.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said Russians had been trained by Iranian forces to use short-range ballistic missiles that could be deployed against Ukrainians within weeks.

The announcement came in a joint press conference held in London by the UK’s foreign secretary David Lammy and Mr Blinken.

The pair also announced a joint visit to Ukraine due to take place on Wednesday in which they will show support for Kyiv.

The announcement came in a joint press conference held in London by David Lammy and Antony Blinken
The announcement came in a joint press conference held in London by David Lammy and Antony Blinken. Picture: Alamy

The trip will involve discussions over permission for Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons to strike Russian territory, with US President Joe Biden and Sir Keir Starmer also set to discuss the issue in Washington on Friday.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy hailed the Kyiv trip as “the first of its kind in a decade”, at a press conference alongside his US counterpart on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly pushed for permission to use Western missiles to strike at targets within Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

At the joint press conference, Mr Blinken said: “One of the purposes of the trip we will be taking together is to hear directly from the Ukrainian leadership including President Zelensky about exactly how the Ukrainians see their needs in this moment, toward what objectives and what we can do to support those needs.

“All I can tell you is we will be listening intently to our Ukrainian partners, we will both be reporting back to the Prime Minister, to President Biden in the coming days and I fully anticipate this is something they will take up when they meet on Friday.”

Read more: Ukraine hits Moscow with huge drone attack setting buildings on fire and leaving at least one dead

Read more: Spy chiefs claim the world is 'under threat in a way we haven't seen since the Cold War'

Asked whether Ukraine would be given permission to use UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles in Russia, Mr Lammy said: “It’s hugely important that we’re travelling together to hear from our Ukrainian counterparts and President Zelensky their assessment of the situation on the ground and their needs on the ground.

“It would, however, be quite wrong to comment on the detail of operational issues in a forum such as this, because the only person who could benefit is Putin, and we will do nothing to give him any advantage in his illegal invasion.”

Meanwhile, Mr Blinken said the US has warned Iran that sending the weaponry to Russia to use in Ukraine would “constitute a dramatic escalation”.

“Russia has now received shipments of these ballistic missiles and will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine against Ukrainians,” he said.

Iran, as it has with previous US intelligence findings, has denied providing Russia with weapons for its war in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly pushed for permission to use Western missiles to strike at targets within Vladimir Putin’s Russia
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly pushed for permission to use Western missiles to strike at targets within Vladimir Putin's Russia. Picture: Alamy

In response to the findings, the UK, along with France, Germany and Italy, is set to cancel its bilateral air services arrangement with Iran, which will restrict Iran Air’s ability to fly in the UK and Europe.

The UK and Washington also announced coordinated sanctions against Iranian and Russian individuals and organisations, while the UK has also sanctioned five Russian cargo ships thought to have been involved in ferrying arms.

Mr Lammy said: “Iran supplying Russia with ballistic missiles to fuel its illegal invasion of Ukraine is a significant and dangerous escalation.

“We have been clear in that any transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran would face a significant response. Today, alongside our international partners, we are calling out this behaviour and its attempts to undermine global security.

“Iran must stop supporting Putin’s unprovoked, premeditated and barbaric attack against a sovereign democratic state. The UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

