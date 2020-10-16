Breaking News

Manchester stands firm against Tier 3 as Lancashire heads into tougher covid rules

16 October 2020

Lancashire has moved to the highest Covid alert level but Manchester is holding out
By Ewan Quayle

Lancashire is to enter Tier 3 lockdown restrictions but Manchester is still resisting the plans with city leaders accusing No10 of trying to make the north a "sacrificial lamb."

The entire county will enter restrictions in the coming days after tense meetings between council leaders, mayors and ministers.

Local reports suggest that pubs and bars not serving food are set to close, but gyms and leisure centres will stay open.

Leaders have reportedly secured £42m out of the £58.2m it was demanding in support for affected businesses and other council services.

It follows days of negotiations to place large parts of the North West of England into Tier 3 lockdown.

Boris Johnson is threatening to force Greater Manchester into the top category despite a rebellion from local leaders.

There has been resistance from leaders in some cities including in Greater Manchester, where Mayor Andy Burnham is demanding a similar package of funding.

On Friday morning, the mayors of Greater Manchester, the Liverpool City Region and North Tyne issued a joint statement rebutting claims that the North of England is divided.

"The Government is claiming that the North is divided and only interested in getting what we can for our own region.

"We are all united in fighting for an 80% furlough scheme for all people affected by regional lockdowns, wherever they are in the country.

"Paying two-thirds of salaries will not be enough to protect the jobs of thousands - it should match at least the 80% that was available under furlough, with the minimum wage as the minimum support."

This is a breaking news story...

